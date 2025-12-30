007 First Light is delayed, but Bond’s big gaming comeback is still on track

IO Interactive’s long-gestating James Bond game, 007 First Light, is taking a little longer to make its entrance. Originally set to launch on 27 March 2026, the studio has pushed the release back by two months, with Bond now stepping into action on 27 May 2026 instead.

According to IO, this isn’t a case of development woes or last-minute panic. Far from it. The studio says First Light is already “fully playable from beginning to end, with the extra time earmarked purely for polish, tightening systems, smoothing performance and making sure Bond’s big gaming return lands with the impact it deserves.

“007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date,” IO wrote in a statement shared on social media. “The team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more.”

Ambitious is the keyword here. This is IO Interactive, the minds behind Hitman, taking on one of pop culture’s most recognisable icons, and doing so with a bold twist. Rather than adapting an existing film or novel, First Light is effectively a reboot, telling an original origin story that casts Bond as a young, gifted and slightly reckless MI6 recruit, earning his licence to kill after a standout act of heroism.

It’s a creative gamble, but one that makes sense. Bond is so culturally familiar that a fresh angle feels necessary, and IO’s version leans into action more heavily than Agent 47’s usually meticulous stealth. Early footage shows plenty of gunfights, fistfights, explosions and gadgetry, all wrapped in that unmistakable IO design DNA.

We’ve also had our first proper taste of villainy, with Lenny Kravitz revealed as the game’s antagonist at The Game Awards. Is he a classic, Pleasance-style Bond baddie? No. But the drip is undeniable, and we’re intrigued.

The wait is now a little longer, five months instead of three, but if those extra weeks help ensure 007 First Light sticks the landing, it’s a delay worth taking.

007 First Light launches on 27 May 2026, with more updates promised in early 2026. We’ll be waiting. Martini in hand. Shaken, obviously.





