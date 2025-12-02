FKA twigs is coming to London with her biggest-ever UK show
The O2 becomes the sole UK stage for twigs’ ambitious tour
FKA twigs has announced a 2026 world tour, but for UK fans, there’s only one date that matters. Next summer, she’ll land at London’s O2 Arena on the 10th of June for the largest headline show of her career, her first full-scale UK performance in years and the only chance to see the Body High Tour on home turf.
The tour arrives off the back of Eusexua, her Grammy-nominated, genre-bending 2025 release, and its companion release Eusexua Afterglow, which expanded the album’s universe with 11 new tracks.
Twigs has been teasing this new live chapter for months, hinting at a show built around movement, ritual, and the kind of hyper-physical staging she’s made her calling card. “A live show. By myself, by us,” she wrote when announcing the dates, a promise that this era is something she’s been quietly crafting in the background.
A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs)
A photo posted by on
After a full North American run in spring, including a stop at Madison Square Garden and two weekends at Coachella, twigs will hit Europe for a small run of arenas: Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Berlin. London sits right in the centre of the route, a deliberate homecoming spotlighted as the tour’s single UK date. Support at the O2 comes from Yves Tumor, making the bill feel more like a curated universe than a standard support slot.
It’s also something of a makeup moment. Earlier plans to tour Eusexua had been derailed by visa issues, meaning London audiences never got the show the album deserved. The O2, cavernous, theatrical, unforgiving in scale, feels like exactly the kind of stage she’s been building toward.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday, the 5th of December at 10am, with an artist presale live from the 3rd.
If you’ve been waiting for the artist to return to London with something ambitious and maximalist, then this is the one.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
