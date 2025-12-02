FKA twigs is coming to London with her biggest-ever UK show

FKA Twigs performs on stage during the "Mercury Music Awards 2025
(Image credit: Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)
FKA twigs has announced a 2026 world tour, but for UK fans, there’s only one date that matters. Next summer, she’ll land at London’s O2 Arena on the 10th of June for the largest headline show of her career, her first full-scale UK performance in years and the only chance to see the Body High Tour on home turf.

The tour arrives off the back of Eusexua, her Grammy-nominated, genre-bending 2025 release, and its companion release Eusexua Afterglow, which expanded the album’s universe with 11 new tracks.

Twigs has been teasing this new live chapter for months, hinting at a show built around movement, ritual, and the kind of hyper-physical staging she’s made her calling card. “A live show. By myself, by us,” she wrote when announcing the dates, a promise that this era is something she’s been quietly crafting in the background.

After a full North American run in spring, including a stop at Madison Square Garden and two weekends at Coachella, twigs will hit Europe for a small run of arenas: Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Berlin. London sits right in the centre of the route, a deliberate homecoming spotlighted as the tour’s single UK date. Support at the O2 comes from Yves Tumor, making the bill feel more like a curated universe than a standard support slot.

It’s also something of a makeup moment. Earlier plans to tour Eusexua had been derailed by visa issues, meaning London audiences never got the show the album deserved. The O2, cavernous, theatrical, unforgiving in scale, feels like exactly the kind of stage she’s been building toward.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, the 5th of December at 10am, with an artist presale live from the 3rd.

If you’ve been waiting for the artist to return to London with something ambitious and maximalist, then this is the one.

