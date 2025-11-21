Lily Allen confirms London arena show for 2026: all the details

Missed out on tickets for Lily Allen’s intimate London Palladium shows? There’s now another chance to see her next year.

Lily Allen has announced a second leg of her 2026 UK tour in support of her West End Girl album.

It begins on June 16th at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, before making its way to London on June 27th for a night at The O2.

While 20,000 provides greater audience capacity than three nights at the London Palladium — a mere 2,200-odd venue — those initial dates sold out in minutes.

To get the jump on this new date, you can sign up for pre-sale access at Allen’s Co: Brand tour page. You’ll need to do so by November 23rd.

The pre-sale then starts on November 25th at 10am, before the general sale starts on November 27th at 10am.

Much like the smaller sold-out shows scheduled for March 2026, the O2 gig will see Allen play the entire West End Girl album, in order.

Judging by our own quick research, this will be Lily Allen’s biggest London venue since she supported Muse for a 2010 show at Wembley Stadium. That year, she also played the O2 alongside Dizzee Rascal.

It has been 15 years since Lily Allen got close to reaching her current career heat is testament to how much her recent semi-autobiographical album captured the public’s imagination.

In case you missed it, West End Girl digs deep into the breakdown of the relationship between Allen and her estranged husband, David Harbour.

This was her first album since 2018’s No Shame. That album reached number eight on the UK Albums Chart, compared to a peak of number 2 for West End Girl.

Here are all the dates for the second leg of Lily Allen's UK tour:

June 16th - Newcastle Utilia Arena

June 17th - Glasgow Hydro Ovo

June 19th - Manchester AO

June 21st - Leeds First Direct Arena

June 23rd - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

June 26th - Birmingham BP Pulse Live

June 27th - London The O2





