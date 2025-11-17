StarKid is bringing The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals to the West End

StarKid is officially levelling up its London takeover: the cult internet theatre company will make its full-length West End debut next spring with The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, landing at the Apollo Theatre for a two-week run from 14–30 May 2026.

First released online in 2018, the horror-comedy musical has become one of StarKid’s most beloved titles, racking up more than 9.4 million YouTube views and spawning a die-hard Hatchetfield fandom.

The show follows the very ordinary Paul Matthews, a man whose quiet life goes into freefall after a mysterious alien crash-landing turns his town into a relentless, all-singing nightmare. Think Invasion of the Body Snatchers, if the pods burst into showtunes.

The West End run reunites much of the original cast, with Jon Matteson, Joey Richter, Jeff Blim, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Mariah Rose Faith Casillas, Corey Dorris, and Lauren Lopez all returning.

Lopez also directs, alongside a creative team that includes StarKid mainstays Nick and Matt Lang (book), Jeff Blim (music and lyrics) and choreographer James Tolbert. The production arrives fresh from a Kickstarter-funded revival in California earlier this year, which reunited the original ensemble for a newly updated staging.

For anyone new to the StarKid universe, the company shot to prominence in 2009 after A Very Potter Musical went unexpectedly viral, setting off more than a decade of parodies, original shows and internet musicals that built a fiercely dedicated fanbase.

The recent one-night-only Palladium specials, It's StarKid, Innit? in 2024 and I Can't Believe It's Been A Little Less Than A Year in 2025, both sold out instantly, so consider this West End upgrade the logical next step.

Performances will run from Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with weekend matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 21 November, with presales earlier in the week.

