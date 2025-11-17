StarKid is bringing The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals to the West End
Back in the Big Smoke
StarKid is officially levelling up its London takeover: the cult internet theatre company will make its full-length West End debut next spring with The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, landing at the Apollo Theatre for a two-week run from 14–30 May 2026.
First released online in 2018, the horror-comedy musical has become one of StarKid’s most beloved titles, racking up more than 9.4 million YouTube views and spawning a die-hard Hatchetfield fandom.
The show follows the very ordinary Paul Matthews, a man whose quiet life goes into freefall after a mysterious alien crash-landing turns his town into a relentless, all-singing nightmare. Think Invasion of the Body Snatchers, if the pods burst into showtunes.
The West End run reunites much of the original cast, with Jon Matteson, Joey Richter, Jeff Blim, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Mariah Rose Faith Casillas, Corey Dorris, and Lauren Lopez all returning.
Lopez also directs, alongside a creative team that includes StarKid mainstays Nick and Matt Lang (book), Jeff Blim (music and lyrics) and choreographer James Tolbert. The production arrives fresh from a Kickstarter-funded revival in California earlier this year, which reunited the original ensemble for a newly updated staging.
For anyone new to the StarKid universe, the company shot to prominence in 2009 after A Very Potter Musical went unexpectedly viral, setting off more than a decade of parodies, original shows and internet musicals that built a fiercely dedicated fanbase.
The recent one-night-only Palladium specials, It's StarKid, Innit? in 2024 and I Can't Believe It's Been A Little Less Than A Year in 2025, both sold out instantly, so consider this West End upgrade the logical next step.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Performances will run from Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with weekend matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 21 November, with presales earlier in the week.
Expect bangers, chaos and a level of musical theatre mayhem only StarKid could deliver.
- London's theatre scene is getting the big Black Friday treatment once again - here are some of the best things on offer
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Lorde confirmed as All Points East 2026 headliner – and she’s bringing a powerhouse line-up with her
A stellar line-up
-
Time (and tiaras) are running out — Cartier’s glittering exhibition closes this weekend
A century of diamonds, decadence and design genius
-
London’s biggest jazz party is back — and it’s taking over the city
Ten days, 300 shows, and one incredible celebration of sound
-
Chris Pine makes his London stage debut in a bold new take on Chekhov’s Ivanov
From screen to stage
-
London Film Festival’s surprise premiere has officially been revealed — and it’s a Leo Woodall x Dustin Hoffman special
Double the legends
-
From reimagined Shakespeare to a Mormon musical: Five of the best shows to see in London’s West End at the moment
Working out what will dazzle your razzle
-
Tate Modern's Picasso exhibition opens today: Ticket details and more
Get down with the Three Dancers
-
Free Ralph Steadman exhibition opens in London this week
Fear and Loathing on the streets of Notting Hill