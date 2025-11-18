Sir Ian McKellen as Toto the dog and Jeremy Corbyn as the Wizard of Oz-lington: This might be London's most iconic Pantomime in history
Gandalf becomes a dog, Corbyn becomes a wizard. Standard panto stuff.
Sir Ian McKellen has played wizards, mutants, kings and global cinema icons, but this Christmas, he’s taking on a role nobody had on their bingo card: Toto the dog. The 86-year-old actor will star (via pre-recorded video) in Wicked Witches – A Popular Panto!, a gloriously drag-heavy festive production running at the Pleasance Theatre in Islington.
The show, a chaotic, camp collision of Wicked and The Wizard of Oz, already made headlines when it announced another unexpected cameo: former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who appears on screen as the “Wizard of Oz-lington,” a wink to his long-held North Islington seat. As panto casting goes, this is the Avengers: Endgame of extremely niche British culture.
McKellen’s Toto is described as a “washed-up rock star dog with more bark than bite,” which the actor embraced with typical relish. “Having survived – just – my appearance in the film CATS, I am thrilled, relieved even, to now be offered the role of a dog – Toto no less,” he said. “I would be barking mad to refuse.”
Corbyn, meanwhile, said he’s joining to support the Pleasance’s 30th anniversary and champion local theatre, calling panto “a brilliant celebration of creativity” and “where the real wizardry happens.”
A post shared by The Pleasance (@thepleasance)
A photo posted by on
The live cast leans fully into the show’s queer, joyfully anarchic spirit. Drag performers Gigi Zahir/Crayola The Queen star as Wicked Witch “Adelphaba,” with Eleanor Burke/Apple Derrieres as Good Witch “Kelly Oz-Born.” Ro Suppa takes on Dorothy (Dor), alongside Lew Ray as Tin 2.0 and Nick MacDuff as Scarecrow.
Behind it all is writer-director Shane ShayShay Konno, who says the show’s message is all about celebrating difference, championing LGBTQ+ identities and giving kids genuinely joyful queer stories, and which all feels especially important in the current climate.
The production runs from 18 November to 31 December, with both family-friendly daytime shows and a more chaotic adults-only version in the evenings. Expect drag, glitter, political in-jokes, a dog with a rock god backstory, and the kind of casting twist that proves in British panto, truly anything can happen.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
StarKid is bringing The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals to the West End
Back in the Big Smoke
-
Lorde confirmed as All Points East 2026 headliner – and she’s bringing a powerhouse line-up with her
A stellar line-up
-
Time (and tiaras) are running out — Cartier’s glittering exhibition closes this weekend
A century of diamonds, decadence and design genius
-
London’s biggest jazz party is back — and it’s taking over the city
Ten days, 300 shows, and one incredible celebration of sound
-
Chris Pine makes his London stage debut in a bold new take on Chekhov’s Ivanov
From screen to stage
-
London Film Festival’s surprise premiere has officially been revealed — and it’s a Leo Woodall x Dustin Hoffman special
Double the legends
-
From reimagined Shakespeare to a Mormon musical: Five of the best shows to see in London’s West End at the moment
Working out what will dazzle your razzle
-
Tate Modern's Picasso exhibition opens today: Ticket details and more
Get down with the Three Dancers