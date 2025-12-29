Last minute London New Year’s Eve plans — events that still have tickets available

Not sure what to do for New Year's Eve just yet? We can already picture the headlines telling us fewer people than ever were out in town for the celebrations. Don't be part of the problem.

It's probably too late to pick up tickets for the New Year's London Fireworks, short of finding some resale ones. But there are countless parties, comedy nights, gigs and cabaret shows to take in.

We've trawled through the listings to find some of the more notable picks that still have tickets available. And we're here to cater for a broad swathe of tastes. It's not all about clubbing into the small hours. Let's get started

New Year's Eve at The Jazz Cafe

Camden’s The Jazz Cafe is seeing in the new year with a mix of DJs and live performances. There’s no listed band line-up — not yet anyway — suggesting the band will be made up of local players. At the time of writing a few tables are available, as well as standing tickets in the main area by the stage. Doors at 9pm, with a 4am curfew.

NQ64 NYE in Soho

Soho’s NQ64 retro arcade turns into a New Year’s Eve party, from 10pm to 3am. It features 31 arcade machines, two pinball tables and retro consoles. Play on the consoles is included, but you’ll need to get tokens for the arcade machines. Bundles cost £14 for 25, with most machines costing 1-2 tokens per game. NQ64 in Shoreditch is also holding a similar event.

The Comedy Store ft. Marcus Brigstocke

The Comedy Store’s line-up for New Year’s includes Marcus Brigstocke, Tom Ward and social media hit comedian Finlay Christie. Tickets aren’t cheap but this may well be the most star-studded comedy night pick for NYE. And there’s an after-party too, in order to actually take you into 2026. Open from 7pm, with the start time listed as 8:30pm.

NYE 2025 at Windmill Brixton

New Year’s Eve is fertile ground for DJ sets. But actual live acts? Not so much. But you can always count on The Windmill to come up with the goods. Vanity Fairy and Pink Eye Club are among the acts on a chunky five-act line-up. Doors open at 8pm.

Comedy at The Thieves

Featuring Eleanor Tiernan, Marcel Lucont, Sikisa, Ben Van Der Velde

Ben Van der Velde MCs a comedy night headlined by Marcel Lucont, the French comedy character of comedian Alexis Dubus. It’s a fairly early start for this one, 7:30pm, but the ticket includes access to the pub’s NYE celebrations too. This venue is also home to an arcade upstairs, which you could book a slot for before or after the comedy too.

Horse Meat Disco at EartH

Iconic queer DJ collective Horse Meat Disco are playing an extended set at EartH this New Year’s, with doors at 10pm, and a curfew at 4am. Final release tickets aren’t cheap, but this should be one of the more fun nights on offer. “Expect a flood of euphoric dancefloor moments that will shape the stories of your future,” reads the listing.

Signature Brew Taproom

Signature Brew continues its tradition of holding big NYE parties at its tap rooms, with not one but two on this year. There’s NYE 2000 at its Blackhorse Road venue, and How Does It Feel To be Loved? in Haggerston. They are both indie-flavoured nights, and tickets for either night are still on sale.

Fabio & Grooverider at Notting Hill Arts Club

Drum & bass legends Fabio & Grooverider have a 4-hour set at Notting Hill Arts Club this Near Year’s Eve, and tickets aren’t too pricey. It’s an “up close & personal” show that promises “everything from classics to present-day.” Doors at 9am, running through to 3am.

