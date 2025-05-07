A$AP Rocky wants to be the next 'Black James Bond', and teases doing a movie with Rihanna

Rapper and fashion icon A$AP Rocky may not be best known for his acting, but he’s no stranger to appearing on the silver screen, having played parodic versions of himself in films like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Zoolander 2, as well as appearing in the 2015 film Dope. Now, the rapper-cum-actor is set to feature in Spike Lee’s upcoming flick Highest 2 Lowest alongside Denzel Washington.

It’s been a big week for the New York-born rapper who co-chaired the Met Gala and was, as to be expected, one of the best dressed whilst also announcing he and Rihanna have a third baby on the way – now, in an interview with Variety, A$AP Rocky spoke further about starring in the film.

After describing doing his own stunts in the upcoming reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 Japanese film High and Low, Rocky explained “I was on my Black Tom Cruise shit”, before going onto add “I think I need to be the new Black James Bond. Like, why not? If we hit the gym, I’ma be aight. Right now I’m in dad mode; you’re gonna have to give me a couple months”.

As it stands, Rocky doesn’t appear to be the favourite to take on the role of the iconic British spy. However, he might change some minds once Highest 2 Lowest releases on August 22nd in cinemas before dropping on AppleTV+ two weeks later.

In the same interview, he also spoke about his excitement to see Rihanna in the upcoming Smurfs film, where she will be voicing Smurfette. Rocky continued by expressing his desire how he would love to act opposite his long-term partner and that he would “more than likely” direct whatever they settled on being in together. Maybe a Mr and Mrs Smith style married-couple action movie could be in their future? Rhianna is no stranger to a bit of action-comedy either, having starred in Ocean's 8 back in 2018.

It will be interesting to see if this is the beginning of a budding action career for the artist or if we will ever see a film starring the famous couple. If Rocky is to be believed, it’s certainly worth watching this space, and who knows, maybe we’ll see him drifting about in an Aston Martin soon.