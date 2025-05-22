Epic Martin Scorsese doc is coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will be home to what may well end up being the definitive documentary about iconic film director Martin Scorsese.

Mr. Scorsese is an upcoming five-part series, and will feature extensive conversations with Scorsese himself as well as his friends, family and famous Hollywood colleagues.

They include Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and the not-often-interviewed Daniel Day-Lewis. And loads more.

We’ll also see content from Scorsese’s “private archive.” And given his history, that could well include an absolute treasure trove of stuff for the cinephiles out there.

The school of Scorsese

The concept is a documentary series that charts the entire professional life of the director, from his original student films made during the University years to his recent output.

It sounds like the sort of biography that might be used to cap off a career but, thankfully, the 82-year-old Scorsese has said he has no plans to retire any time soon.

Mr. Scorsese is directed by Rebecca Miller, whose history is largely rooted in acting and directing feature films rather than documentary-making. She wrote and directed 2002’s Personal Velocity: Three Portraits and 2023’s She Came to Me, among others.

However, she also directed a documentary portrait of her father, playwright Arthur Miller, in 2017’s Arthur Miller: Writer.

“I am so grateful to have been given the artistic freedom and access to create a cinematic portrait of one of our greatest living artists,” said Miller in a statement.

“His work and life are so vast and so compelling that the piece evolved from one to five parts over a five-year period; crafting this documentary alongside my longtime collaborators has been one of the defining experiences of my life as a filmmaker.”

We don’t as yet know when Mr. Scorsese will hit Apple TV+, suggesting it won’t be any time soon.

Scorsese himself has had a borderline ridiculous number of projects on-the-go recently, including his own ode to another star, Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson. He collated the footage used as the backing for a five-hour concert held in October 2024.

However, some of his bigger projects have been put on the back burner recently, including his The Life of Jesus film and Frank Sinatra biopic.

Scorsese’s next movie is expected to be Home, an adaptation of Marilynne Robinson’s novel of the same name.