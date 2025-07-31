A new Covent Garden food hall promises to take your taste buds on a culinary world tour

London could be about to welcome its third Arcade Food Hall, and this time, it's setting up shop in Covent Garden's old TGI Fridays on Bedford Street. That's right, the place where you once drowned your sorrows in bottomless ribs is about to become a hotspot for when no one in your group can decide what to get for tea.

Arcade Food Hall, which you can already find at Battersea Power Station and Tottenham Court Road, is taking over the former TGI Fridays spot and giving it a serious glow-up. We're talking new entrance doors, timber sash windows, and even fan lights – because apparently, even food halls need to look good for Instagram. The exterior is getting a swanky redecoration with oxblood red tiles, just like the ones outside Covent Garden tube station.

Inside, it's going to be a whole new ball game. The landlord has already stripped out all the remnants of your Friday night shenanigans, and Arcade is planning a completely fresh interior. While the exact concept is still under wraps, the designers at CO:DE Studios are promising a "unique experience" that carries the Arcade brand DNA. So, expect its usual worldwide selection of kitchens, cocktails and music.

According to Estates Gazette, which broke the news, the lineup is set to deliver 13 different vendors ranging from family-run pizzeria Gracey’s Pizza, Nepali street food Tipan Tapan, and southern Thai mezzanine restaurant Plaza Khao Gaeng – your taste buds can explore the world without leaving the building.

Now, you might remember Arcade's Tottenham Court Road spot closing during the pandemic. But fear not, they bounced back in 2022 with the backing of JKS Restaurants and then opened a massive 24,000 sq ft Battersea Power Station venue in 2023.

The planning application for the Covent Garden spot is still pending, and there's no official launch date yet. A previous attempt to turn the site into a pub was refused last year due to "potential disturbances" – because too much fun is a bad thing. However, we're pretty sure a food hall will be a much more civilised affair, whilst offering something fresh to the area.