The Batman sequel script is finally finished

After plenty of waiting around, Gotham's gritty hero is getting a sequel, and it's not a riddle wrapped in an enigma anymore! After a suspenseful wait that felt longer than Bruce Wayne's mourning period, director Matt Reeves has officially announced the completion of the script for The Batman Part II.

Reeves, clearly relishing the moment, took to Instagram with co-writer Mattson Tomlin, captioning a blurry-yet-intriguing photo of the script: "Partners in Crime (Fighters)." While some initially wondered if this meant Batman was finally getting his much-anticipated sidekick, it turns out he was just referring to his writing buddy.

It's been a long and winding road since The Batman soared onto screens in April 2022, raking in $772 million globally. It has been a minute since much had been heard, with plenty of rumours flying around that the project may even be cancelled. Even DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn had to step in, telling Entertainment Weekly to "get off Matt's nuts" and "let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs." Apparently, creative genius can't be rushed, even when faced with a horde of impatient Bat-fans.

The sequel, now slated for an October 2027 release is expected to bring back Robert Pattinson as our brooding Caped Crusader, alongside Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, and Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb after his hit spin-off show. Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis as Jim Gordon and Alfred are also rumoured. However, Paul Dano's Riddler might be taking an Arkham vacation, as whispers suggest a more prominent role for Barry Keoghan's Joker who was teased at the end of the first film.

Speculation is rampant about potential villains, such as Hush or Mr. Freeze. Given Reeves' penchant for dark and gritty, we're probably in for another winter-set thriller, kicking off after the events of The Penguin spin-off. And for those hoping for a DCU crossover, Gunn has dampened those dreams, stating it's "not likely at all." So, The Batman universe remains its own gloriously grim beast, and the more expansive DC universe will need to find its own Batman somewhere.

The script is done, the anticipation is palpable, and Robert Pattinson is ready to don the cowl once more. Now, it's time to strap in and hope there are no delays.