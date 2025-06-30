The Batman sequel script is finally finished
It's da Bat
After plenty of waiting around, Gotham's gritty hero is getting a sequel, and it's not a riddle wrapped in an enigma anymore! After a suspenseful wait that felt longer than Bruce Wayne's mourning period, director Matt Reeves has officially announced the completion of the script for The Batman Part II.
Reeves, clearly relishing the moment, took to Instagram with co-writer Mattson Tomlin, captioning a blurry-yet-intriguing photo of the script: "Partners in Crime (Fighters)." While some initially wondered if this meant Batman was finally getting his much-anticipated sidekick, it turns out he was just referring to his writing buddy.
It's been a long and winding road since The Batman soared onto screens in April 2022, raking in $772 million globally. It has been a minute since much had been heard, with plenty of rumours flying around that the project may even be cancelled. Even DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn had to step in, telling Entertainment Weekly to "get off Matt's nuts" and "let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs." Apparently, creative genius can't be rushed, even when faced with a horde of impatient Bat-fans.
A post shared by Matt Reeves (@mattreevesla)
A photo posted by on
The sequel, now slated for an October 2027 release is expected to bring back Robert Pattinson as our brooding Caped Crusader, alongside Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, and Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb after his hit spin-off show. Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis as Jim Gordon and Alfred are also rumoured. However, Paul Dano's Riddler might be taking an Arkham vacation, as whispers suggest a more prominent role for Barry Keoghan's Joker who was teased at the end of the first film.
Speculation is rampant about potential villains, such as Hush or Mr. Freeze. Given Reeves' penchant for dark and gritty, we're probably in for another winter-set thriller, kicking off after the events of The Penguin spin-off. And for those hoping for a DCU crossover, Gunn has dampened those dreams, stating it's "not likely at all." So, The Batman universe remains its own gloriously grim beast, and the more expansive DC universe will need to find its own Batman somewhere.
The script is done, the anticipation is palpable, and Robert Pattinson is ready to don the cowl once more. Now, it's time to strap in and hope there are no delays.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
A sequel to The Social Network is officially in the works
Will TikTok enter the ring?
-
James Gunn's fave DC show hasn't even been announced yet
Place your bets on what you think it is
-
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer — 7 boss things we noticed
Born to run (to the cinema)
-
New Wonder Woman movie is coming, without Gal Godot
She's one of the four pillars of DC, apparently