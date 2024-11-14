Expect something ‘different’ from next James Bond actor, says series’ producer

We’re still nervously chewing at our exploding pens as we wait to see who will be chosen as the next 007 agent, James Bond. But a new interview from the series producers suggests fans should brace themselves for change.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson spoke to the Associated Press ahead of receiving an honorary Oscar on behalf of the late James Bond producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli. Though they remained tight-lipped as to exactly who was going to be taking on the much-coveted role, they did tease that whoever is announced will be a departure from the outgoing Bond, Daniel Craig.

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” Wilson said. “Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”

Hints at the star

Though the actor remains unknown for now, the producers have given some hints on what to expect — Bond will still be a man, he’ll be around his thirties in age, and he doesn’t necessarily have to be white.

There’s been enough rumoured actors ready to take on the role at this point to bring that Double-0 number up to 099 at this point, with the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill long tipped to join the ranks of Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and Sir Roger Moore as the secret agent.

More recently the odds have swung in the favour of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is rumoured to have impressed producers with a screen test. But when quizzed by the press, he’s carefully avoided anything remotely like confirming his appointment.

One thing’s for certain — despite the new Amazon owners of the franchise, Bond will still be set for a cinema release.

“People are playing it very safe. I think in times of crisis like this, you’ve got to be brave,” Broccoli said of attitudes towards theatrical runs. “It’s certainly a new era in the movie business, so we’re trying to figure it out.”

As for who you’d like to have as the next James Bond, you can cast your vote on the rumored actors on our new 007 shortlist. Personally, I’d like to see Harris Dickinson of Babygirl and Triangle of Sadness fame don the tux!