Unpacking the incredible cast of the new Street Fighter movie

Video Game adaptations are clearly tickling the interest of decision-makers in film right now, with new games being adapted every day. However, one of the more intriguing propositions so far is the upcoming Street Fighter film, set to release in 2026. This isn’t the first time Street Fighter has been adapted for the big screen, although the 1994 film of the same name often goes down in the “so bad, it’s good” category – a place no film wants to be other than Tommy Wiseau's The Room.

One thing the 2026 version of the film does have in common with the previous iteration is boasting a cast that’s nothing short of wild, beyond stacked and will no doubt sell plenty of tickets. With each passing day, someone new is announced to be joining, and it's always a surprise It's getting to the point where, between this and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, there aren’t many actors left.

Kitao Sakurai, who directed Bad Trip, will be knitting the ensemble cast together when filming begins later this year. Before then, here is everyone who is set to star in the film so far, from Jason Momoa to 50 Cent.

50 Cent: Balrog

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images / Capcom)

Rapper and businessman Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is confirmed to join the Street Fighter franchise, The Hollywood Reporter announced in late June. Jackson, whose television series Power has been a cable juggernaut for the past decade, will play Balrog. The character is a heavyweight champion boxer employed by Shadaloo and was closely modelled after boxing superstar Mike Tyson.

Andrew Koji: Ryu

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage /Getty Images / Capcom)

Andrew Koji, fresh off kicking butt in Warrior and Bullet Train (and presumably perfecting his dramatic slow-motion walks), has apparently traded Hollywood glamour for a headband and a penchant for yelling "Hadouken!" He's set to portray Ryu, the Street Fighter franchise's original wanderer, who, let's be honest, probably just needs a good GPS to find his "ultimate opponent" instead of aimlessly roaming the globe. We're told Ryu is a "master martial artist," which, given Koji's previous roles, we have no reason to doubt him.

Andrew Schulz: Dan Hibiki

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images / Capcom)

Something of a comedic uppercut! According to a 26th June report from Deadline, controversial comedian and manosphere podcast personality Andrew Schulz is stepping into the (presumably ill-fitting) rose-pink karate gi of Dan Hibiki. For those not in the know, Dan is the resident comic relief of the Street Fighter universe – an overconfident blowhard with all the power of a wet noodle and a burning desire for revenge against Sagat for the death of his father. We can only imagine the training montages now: surely involving lots of self-aggrandising speeches and minimal actual fighting. This casting choice is sure to bring a new level of "masterful ineptitude" to the big screen.

Callina Liang: Chun-Li

(Image credit: Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The fan-favourite Interpol officer with a serious vendetta against M. Bison (the series’ villain), Chun-Li, is getting a new on-screen incarnation. Callina Liang, fresh off her breakout role in Steven Soderbergh's 2024 horror-thriller Presence, will be stepping into those iconic spiked bracelets. Let's just hope this adaptation fares better than previous attempts – we're looking at you, Kristin Kreuk.

Cody Rhodes: Guile

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images / Capcom)

"Cody 'The American Nightmare' Rhodes", known for his wrestling antics and Homelander-esque aesthetic (a tribute to his dad, 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes), is reportedly swapping the ring for the big screen. Nexus Point News spilled the beans on the 1st July, breaking the news that Rhodes is apparently suiting up as Guile in the new Street Fighter movie. Get ready for some vengeance against M. Bison, folks, because if his wrestling career is anything to go by, this pilot means business. Let's just hope he fares better than Jean-Claude Van Damme's 1994 attempt at making Guile the American hero – a tough act to follow, even for an American Nightmare.

David Dastmalchian: M. Bison

(Image credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images /. Capcom)

Deadline revealed David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, Suicide Squad, and Oppenheimer) is the new M. Bison. Here's hoping he brings more than just a memorable nonverbal part to the role of the dictator wannabe, unlike poor Raul Julia, whose final act was battling Van Damme's questionable accent. M. Bison is the series’ big baddie, so this casting is a pretty big deal. But, given his recent turn in Late Night with the Devil, he looks more than up to the challenge.

Jason Momoa: Blanka

(Image credit: Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images Getty Images / Capcom)

As if being Lobo in James Gunn’s DC Universe, starring in Game of Thrones, and roles in Fast X and A Minecraft Movie weren't enough, Jason Momoa, a man who clearly can't get enough of a good franchise, looks to be joining the fray as Blanka. Blanka, who straddles the line between animal and man, who lives in the jungle, with bright orange hair, green skin and an unhealthy amount of chest hair. The character, who was first introduced in Street Fighter 2, is one of the series’ most iconic faces, and Momoa taking on the electrical Brazilian seems a good fit.

Noah Centineo: Ken

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Getty Images / Capcom)

After Ryu, Street Fighter’s second main protagonist is Ken, who sports a blonde mop and a red Gi. Ken acts as Ryu’s rival and is set to be played by Noah Cenineo, who’s already started to take on more action oriented roles since his Netflix heartthrob days, as seen in Black Adam.

Orville Peck: Vega

(Image credit: Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House US / Capcom)

Orville Peck, the enigmatic queer country singer known for his signature masked persona, is set to make his cinematic acting debut as Vega in the Street Fighter movie. This casting news was broken by Deadline in June 2025. In the Street Fighter video game series, Vega is a masked Spanish bullfighter who boasts impressive agility, lovely long locks and an iconic claw weapon. He also first appeared in Street Fighter II and was one of the game's final bosses.

Roman Reigns: Akuma

(Image credit: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Capcom)

Wrestlers are the real-world equivalent of Street Fighters, so it makes sense why this film has tapped multiple WWE superstars, with Roman Reigns, one of the most prominent faces in WWE, set to take on the role of Akuma. The cold, terrifying and imposing Akuma should be easy enough for Roman to slip into with his 6'3” frame lending itself nicely to portray the anti-hero.

There will no doubt be plenty more casting announcements between now and when the film releases, in part thanks to the rich roster of characters to choose from. For any film or game enthusiasts out there, the Street Fighter film remains one to watch in 2026.