Street Fighter movie cast adds its M. Bison actor — and he's perfect
The Emperor of Evil enters the arena
David Dastmalchian, known for his roles in everything from The Life of Chuck to Late Night with the Devil, is, according to Deadline, stepping into the iconic villain M. Bison's shoes in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter film.
While reps for Legendary chose not to comment, this would undeniably be Dastmalchian's biggest role to date. After his chilling performance in Late Night with the Devil, it feels like the perfect time for the actor to take on a significant role like this one. He’s been consistently working for nearly two decades, proving that good things come to those who wait.
Dastmalchian joins an already star-studded cast including Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (as Bison's enforcer Balrog), and Andrew Schulz. Kitao Sakurai, director of Bad Trip, is at the helm, which means we can expect some seriously wild rides.
Plot details for Street Fighter are still under wraps, but let’s be real, it’s M. Bison, we’re talking about. The man’s ultimate goal is world domination, and he runs a criminal enterprise called Shadaloo that specialises in arms trafficking and mind control. The character is also huge, so it will be interesting to see if Dastmalchian has to bulk up or if the film is going in a different direction.
For those unfamiliar with the Street Fighter universe, it's a series of fighting games where M. Bison organises a global tournament of martial artists. The games have sold over 55 million units worldwide, making the franchise one of the highest-grossing of all time.
Dastmalchian is no stranger to villainous turns as he’s also set to appear in Dexter: Resurrection and Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece as the evil Mr. 3. So, if you’re looking for someone to play a genuinely terrifying bad guy, Dastmalchian is clearly the man of the moment - and of 2026 when Street Fighter is set to arrive on screen .
