6-minute The Odyssey preview to play at these IMAX screenings

Are you positively frothing at the mouth to see Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? A special 6-minute trailer-slash-preview will be shown at super-limited IMAX screenings this December

From December 12th, you’ll be able to see the preview slice ahead of 70mm screenings of One Battle After Another and Sinners.

And as that’s a super-specific set of criteria, you’re going to have to get into the BFI IMAX to get involved.

One Battle After Another is being shown at 13:30pm and 17:15pm on December 12th, while Sinners is on at 20:50pm with mostly similarly-timed screenings running up until December 17th.

Alternatively, you can also see the special Odyssey preview at 70mm screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, with screenings beginning at IMAX BFI from December 19th.

It’s only 70mm IMAX showings that get the special treatment, as The Odyssey is the first film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. Christopher Nolan has a solid claim to being the format’s biggest fan among film-makers.

Other IMAX screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash will also get a new The Odyssey trailer, but a standard length one rather than a 6-minute epic.

According to Film Stories, the new Avatar flick will also come with a trailer for Steven Spielberg’s next film too, which is currently a bit of a mystery — it has no title yet — but is believed to be about aliens and is due in cinemas on June 12th 2026.

But back to the main event, The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan’s priciest movie to date — before adjusting for inflation — with a reported production budget of $250 million. That’s more than double the $100 million Oppenheimer is believed to have been made for. It went on to get close to the magic billion dollar mark with a $975 million box office.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and Tom Holland as his son Telemachus. Other notable stars include Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, Zandaya, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway and Jon Bernthal. And we could continue. The cast is absolutely stacked with major names.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is due in cinemas on July 17th, 2026. And the bad news is the 70mm screenings at the BFI IMAX have already sold out. The tickets were snapped up a year in advance almost instantly after going on sale in July 2025.