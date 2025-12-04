A new exhibition is taking visitors inside Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet – before the film becomes 2026’s awards-season obsession

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet is already being whispered about as one of 2026’s big Oscar contenders, and if you’ve read Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling, heart-wrecking novel, you’ll understand why.

The adaptation follows William Shakespeare (played by Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley), reimagining the love, loss and creative fire that ultimately shaped Hamlet.

Zhao has taken one of the most acclaimed books of the past decade and turned it into something both intimate and cinematic, and now Londoners can step directly into the world she built.

Running from 9 – 20 of December at Fitzroy Square, Even as a Shadow, Even as a Dream is a rare behind-the-curtain look at Zhao’s creative process, curated by Simindokht Dehghani. Think of it less as a standard exhibition and more as a quiet portal into the emotional backbone of the film: the rituals, the research, the details that never make it onto the poster but shape every frame.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Visitors will get an up-close look at original props and set pieces, from Tudor domestic life to Globe Theatre stagecraft. On-set photography from Agata Grzybowska charts the film’s atmospheric locations, the woods of Stratford-upon-Avon, candlelit interiors, rehearsal-room fragments, while sketches, drawings and personal writings from Zhao and Buckley reveal how the story evolved long before the cameras rolled.

It’s both a love letter to world-building and a chance to see the film’s artistry before the rest of the world starts shouting about it. And they will. Between Mescal, Buckley, Zhao and a supporting cast that includes Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn, Hamnet has “awards-season meltdown” written all over it.

Tickets are free, which is a welcome touch. Book via Eventbrite or just wander in, the doors are open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am–9pm. If you want bragging rights about how much of an early adopter you were during the film's inevitable Oscar wins, this is where you start.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



