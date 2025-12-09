Dyson has three new cleaning gadgets available to buy from December 10th. Let’s take a closer look.

Our favourite of the lot is the Dyson PencilVac, mostly because it’s just so darned convenient.

The PencilVac is a super-light 1.8kg, super-slim vacuum cleaner that looks more like a techy take on a brush than Dyson's normal vacuum models.

Dyson’s Fluffycones — yes, it sounds a bit odd — head is the key to this one. It employs four fluffy brush heads that lift dirt and hair up off carpets, to then be sucked up into the bin, by the 140,000rpm motor. It’s super-fast because it needs to be small to fit in the super-slim 38mm diameter handle.

It has dual floor-illuminating LEDs and can limbo down to a height of just 95mm, ideal for getting under sofas and other tight spots in your home. The brush cones are also conical in shape, lowering the clearance required for those tricky corners.

There’s also a neat magnetic charging dock, and a charge lasts up to 30 minutes of cleaning. A Dyson PencilVac costs £429.99.

(Image credit: Dyson)

If you need to clean hard floors instead, check out the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene. This one doesn’t use suction, instead employing a spinning microfibre roller.

The big sell-in is that the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene doesn’t use a filter because it separates out fluids and solid muck into two separate reservoirs. And as the water is squeezed out of the roller as it rotates, Dyson says only “1g of water per metre” actually stays on the floor, for fast drying.

And to keep the maxed-out hygiene a low-effort goal, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene has a “self-cleaning” dock too. It washes the roller, before drying it at 85 degrees centigrade to avoid becoming a bacterial hotbed.

Like the PencilVac, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene costs £429.99.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Last up is the Dyson Spot+Scrub AI Robot, which is Dyson’s follow-up to the 360 Vis Nav from 2023.

This is a wet and dry robovac and — like so much tech these days — uses AI to make the magic happen. Dyson says the robot can recognise “200 types of objects” to find its way around your home, and it also uses AI to look for stains and to check they’re gone.

It has a microfibre roller for swabbing hard floors. And when it’s done, it will head back to its docking station, which has three separate bins. There’s the refuse sections for solids, a refuse section for dirty liquids, and a clean water reservoir to refill the Dyson Spot+Scrub AI Robot.

It may look pretty ordinary by the standards of Dyson tech, but it could also represent a notable improvement to the smarts of the company’s home-cleaning robots.

A Dyson Spot+Scrub AI Robot costs £1049.99





