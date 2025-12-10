Record store, bottle shop and cafe to open in North London this week

North London’s Holloway Road is getting a new record store, bottle shop and “neighbourhood hangout” this week.

One Eighty One is kicking off with a launch party on December 12th, offering a free “welcome drink” for earlier arrivals and a roster of DJs playing from 6:30pm until 11pm.

This spot is set to, with any luck, become a bit of a hub for London’s music lovers. The concept is it's part bar, part record shop, part cafe and part bottle shop. A bit of everything, with its complexion changing as the day turns into the night.

You’ll find One Eighty One at 181 Holloway Road, N7 8LX if you fancy heading down for its opening bash.

This new record store is the brainchild of Rod Gilmore, who also runs hip-hop music events company The Doctor’s Orders, and goes by the DJ name of Spin Doctor. And he will of course play tracks during the launch party.

As One Eighty One turns into a bar at night-time, it will serve cocktails, wine and craft beer. And on the record front it promises "an incredible hand picked selection of great records of all genres both old and new."

Gilmore launched a Kickstarter for the store’s opening, which just about sailed over its goal of £23,000 funding.

“With an air of doom about cost of living and politicians no one likes or trusts in power it is more important than ever we have places we can come together, meet, talk, feel safe and enjoy ourselves and that is exactly what I am looking to create,” Gilmore wrote as part of the campaign.

One Eighty One sits just a few minutes’ walk from both Holloway Road and Highbury & Islington tube stations.

Its opening times are 10am to 11:30pm Wednesday to Sunday and 10am to 6pm on Tuesdays. One Eighty One is closed on Mondays.