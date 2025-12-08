The Boys season 5 gets trailer, release date and final episode details

The Boys ends in 2026, and we now know the final season will be out on April 8th.

In modern streamer fashion, though, we won’t get all the episodes on that day.

Two episodes of The Boys season 5 land on April 8th, followed by one episode a week leading up to the final one on May 20th.

It’s an eight-episode series, and early reports suggest the last episode is called Blood and Bone.

These release details were released alongside a trailer for the upcoming season, which sets out the tone for this last run of episodes.

The Boys - Final Season Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Our heroes have been put in a concentration camp. “It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims,” reads the official line.

But Butcher enters stage left with “a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map.”

“It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

Our advice — which big The Boys fans will no doubt already know — is that you really need to watch Gen V season 2 before The Boys season 5 kicks off.

Where the first season of Gen V was somewhat removed from the action of the main series, the second digs its narrative tendrils into it much more substantially. And season 5 will take place roughly six months after the events of Gen V season 2.

And what happens after The Boys is done? That is not actually clear yet.

In an interview with The Wrap from late October, Eric Kripke said that while the team has plans for Gen V season 3, it all rests on the viewership numbers for Gen V season 2.

“We have a plan for Gen V Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3. Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers,” said Kripke.

While the season made a splash on the Nielsen ratings at its release, analysis by Ted on TV suggests its performance was well below that of The Boys season 4 — no surprise there — and slightly below that of Gen V season one.

It’s not clear whether this will be good enough to secure the show’s future, particularly without The Boys there to help buoy the viewership. We'll be on the lookout for more details of a possible Gen V season 3.