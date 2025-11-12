The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Nintendo reveal first trailer and cast details

Nintendo and Illumination have officially launched the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the animated sequel to 2023’s record-breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

This time, everyone’s favourite plumber is heading for the stars. Inspired by the beloved Super Mario Galaxy games, the sequel sends Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) out of the Mushroom Kingdom and into deep space, where a new villain waits.

Enter Bowser Jr. (voiced by Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie), who’s armed with a magic paintbrush and a serious grudge. His dad, Bowser (Jack Black), is still stuck in a tiny castle following his downfall in the first film, but Junior’s out to restore the family name and cause some shiny, metallic chaos in the process.

The trailer also introduces Marvel star Brie Larson as Rosalina, the cosmic princess who helps guide Mario through the galaxy. Fans of the Wii-era titles will spot plenty of references, Lumas, gravity-bending planets, and even a hint of Odyssey and Bowser’s Fury DNA.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes, the creative team remains familiar: directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic return, alongside writer Matthew Fogel and composer Brian Tyler. Illumination boss Chris Meledandri says animation is “weeks away from completion,” teasing “deep cuts that longtime fans will recognise.”

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie still holding the crown as the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, expectations for the sequel are sky-high. Between Larson’s casting, Bowser Jr.’s debut, and a promise of “galactic-scale adventure,” it looks like Nintendo’s mascot is set to go supernova all over again.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie launches in cinemas on April 3, 2026 in the US and globally soon after.

