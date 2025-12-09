Vans x KPop Demon Hunters shoe range released: check out the designs

Looking for Christmas present ideas? Time to check out the Vans x KPop Demon Hunters collection, which is available right now.

And if you’re a full-blown adult with an entirely unabashed love for KPop Demon Hunters, there’s good news. This collection does include pairs made for adults.

In the adult collection, we get a pair of Old Skool Vans adorned with some colourful swirls and a Saja Boys tongue. Or there’s a set of slip-on Vans bearing some pixel art style versions of characters from the movie.

Shoe sizes range from 2.5 up to 12, so there’s no discrimination going on here based on who Vans thinks would be into the film. Which is sensible given it has become a full-blown cultural sensation that remains the no. 3 English-language films on Netflix, 24 weeks into entering the chart.

(Image credit: Vans)

The 8-14 age group are even luckier. They get five designs to choose from.

Most notably, there are two high-top styles. One bears what’s basically a screengrab of the HUNTR/X women from a KPop Demon Hunters scene, the other pair an image of the Saja Boys on the upper’s collar.

There’s also an Old Skool design with a full colour image of a Demon Hunters scene splashed across the upper, a Slip-On pair with Derpy Tiger on the toe box, or a purple pair of Authentic Vans with Chibi-pixel versions of the characters printed along the upper.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We also get two additional designs for the really young crowd, of those aged 4 to 8. There’s a velcro strap set of Old Skool Vans with the ramen-eating scene printed across the upper, and a pair of Slip-Ons with Derpy Tiger dominating the upper.

All the pairs are available to order now, with Vans promising delivery “before December 24th.” We still have time for present shopping, at the time of writing.

Pairs for the 4-8 age group cost £45-50. The teen designs cost £55-65 depending on the style chosen, while the adult pairs range between £75 and £85.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



