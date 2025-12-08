Epic line-up revealed for Teenage Cancer Trust Royal Albert Hall 2026 gigs: Ticket details here

Next March, a series of big-name gigs is coming to the Royal Albert Hall, to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. And both the line-up and full ticket details have just been announced.

Similar charity gigs have been hosted at the Royal Albert Hall for more than 20 years now, and the 2026 run is curated by The Cure’s Robert Smith. Or “Cureated”, for the bad pun fans out there.

The Cure won’t be playing, but a series of some of the biggest names in rock of the last few decades will.

Elbow kicks things off on March 23rd, with support from MRCY.

Mogwai will play alongside Craven Faults and Annika Kilkenny on March 25th. Manic Street Preachers headline with support from The Joy Formidable on March 26th.

On March 27th My Bloody Valentine will play with Chvrches. Garbage will headline on March 28th, with support from Placebo, who will give us a “rare, stripped back performance” apparently.

And it ends on March 29th with a set from Wolf Alice, who just last week played two nights at The O2, plus support from Nilüfer Yanya.

This run is not just about music either. On March 24th there’s Robert Smith’s Comedy Favourites, which will feature sets from the following big names in comedy:

Andy Hamilton

Athena Kugblenu

Bridget Christie

Dara Ó Briain

Dom Joly

Jack Dee

Maisie Adams

Miles Jupp

Stewart Lee

“These will be very special events; every band, both headliners and special guests, and every comedian too, is either legendary or at the top of their game… indeed in most cases, they are both,” says curator Robert Smith.

“I wanted to make it a truly unforgettable, unmissable week – a run of shows to dream about – and I am so grateful to all the artists who accepted my invitation to perform.”

There are two ways to get hold of tickets for these events. You can buy them from the usual suspects — Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours or the Royal Albert Hall website from December 12th at 9am. Or you can enter a prize draw, with entries costing a quid a pop.

One pair of tickets in the Royal Albert Hall’s stalls seating is up for grabs for each date, so if you’re particularly keen on one of the gigs, we recommend actually buying tickets. The prize draw will remain open until January 6th at 12pm.

Teenage Cancer Trust gigs have taken place at the Royal Albert Hall since 2000. In the 20-odd years since they have been curated by The Who’s Roger Daltrey, who announced he was stepping down from the job in 2024.

This year’s performers included Frank Carter, The Who, The Corrs and James Arthur.