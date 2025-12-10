Claridge's bakery to open in January with superstar baker at the helm

After a lengthy delay we finally have a date for the opening of Claridge’s bakery, which is set to open on January 21st, 2026.

Back in February 2025 we heard the plan was for Claridge’s bakery to open its doors in the Summer. It missed that goal, but this should be something special when it opens next year.

Claridge’s bakery is headed up by Richard Hart, renowned baker and Sourdough pusher who started his career working under Gordon Ramsay.

The bakery will have a “distinctly British” menu, including the sourdough he is credited with popularising in San Francisco, “bloomers and granary loaves” plus a whole heap of sweet treats.

There will be Jammy Dodger and custard tarts, iced fingers and Belgian buns, forming a picture of a menu that appears unpretentious relative to its luxury surroundings.

Savoury picks will include Scotch eggs, a sausage roll and Marmite cheese straws.

“My goal is to celebrate timeless British baked favourites in one of the most notable British institutions. Bread and baked goods are an everyday staple that brings people together and I can’t wait to share my take on it with Londoners and visitors to the capital,” says Richard Hart, who will serve as the bakery’s Executive Baker and Creative Director.

Claridge’s bakery will be located on Brook’s Mews, behind the hotel’s own main entrance on Brook Street.

You don’t have to be staying at the hotel to enjoy the bakery either.

The bakery will join the hotel’s numerous dining spaces, including the Claridge’s restaurant and bar, the Artspace Cafe and the Foyer & Reading Room, where afternoon tea is served from £95 a pop.

As yet we don’t know how much you’ll end up paying for an iced finger from Richard Hart’s team.

The baker’s other major launches include Copenhagen’s Hart Bageri, which opened in 2018, and Green Rhino in Mexico City, opened in 2024.