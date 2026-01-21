Marshall speakers now support multi-room streaming with new Heddon hub

Got several Marshall speakers dotted around your home? Wish they’d all play the same song simultaneously for your unbroken listening pleasure as you move from the living room to the loo? Enter the Marshall Heddon.

The latest addition to the guitar amp legend’s home audio line up, the Heddon is a small (120.5 x 120.5 x 42 mm) box that connects all your speakers together over Auracast technology, syncing them up so that they’ll all play the same audio from a single source.

Compatible with Marshall’s Acton III, Stanmore III and Woburn III speakers, the hub also acts as a Wi-Fi streamer, letting you play tunes from Spotify Connect, TIDAL, AirPlay and Google Cast.

Set-up is all handled through the Marshall app and, if you want to add a vinyl deck or older speakers into the mix, that’s easy thanks to additional RCA connectivity.

Plus, with Auracast being an open standard, you should in theory be able to add any other Auracast-compatible speakers to the chain, beyond just Marshall-branded gear.

Available to buy now from Marshall.com, the Heddon is priced at £179.99. If you’re a new customer picking up an Acton III, Stanmore III or Woburn III , you’ll be able to pick up the Heddon at half price along with them, while it’ll also be included free when buying two or more eligible Marshall home speakers.





