LG launches TV and tech subscriptions in the UK with new LG Flex scheme

LG is officially getting into the subscription game. The tech giant has partnered with UK platform Raylo to launch LG Flex, a new scheme that lets customers access LG’s premium TVs, soundbars and monitors for a monthly fee, without paying anything upfront.

Launching today, LG Flex marks the brand’s first subscription model in the UK, offering a more flexible way to upgrade home entertainment and work-from-home setups without committing to a hefty one-off purchase. Instead, customers can spread the cost monthly and swap to newer tech as it becomes available.

The service is available via Raylo.com, as well as directly through LG.com on selected products. Prices start at £15.04 per month, covering a range of TVs, audio gear and monitors, including LG’s much-loved OLED screens.

If you’ve had your eye on an OLED but baulked at the price tag, LG Flex could soften the blow. OLED TVs are available from £26.33 per month, while LG’s QNED range starts at £17.83 per month, with the cinematic 75-inch QNED86 coming in at £43.97 per month. Soundbars and UltraGear OLED gaming monitors are also included, making it possible to build a full home cinema or gaming setup without emptying your savings.

JerryRigEverything takes you inside LG’s CES 2026 : LG at CES 2026 | LG - YouTube Watch On

LG says the move reflects changing attitudes to tech ownership. “We know people want greater choice in how they enjoy the latest technology,” said Christina Sangmi Lee, Head of LG.com. “LG Flex offers more flexible and affordable access to LG’s latest tech.”

The announcement also comes as Raylo revealed it has secured £30 million in new funding, supporting both its UK growth and a planned US launch in the second half of 2026. The investment underlines a wider shift in the industry, as electronics brands increasingly move away from one-off purchases towards subscription-first models.

For consumers, that means fewer eye-watering upfront costs, and a lot less guilt when the next shiny upgrade rolls around.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



