Amazon's next big thing might be an AI bracelet that listens to you all day long
It's going to Bee awesome
Amazon is up to a lot of things most of the time - great deals, cracking TV, delivering bits and pieces, but its next venture is a little more AI-mazing.
Amazon is in the process of buying a tech startup that places AI on your wrist. The wearable bracelet listens to everything in order to analyse conversations.
The start-up is San Francisco based Bee which said the acquisition would bring its “truly personal, agentic AI to even more customers”, which would in turn offer users personalised summaries of their days as well as reminders and suggestions - so basically it will be perfect for anyone who needs a permanent assistant and a litany of post-it notes. Miranda Priestly, have we got the perfect accessory for you… Now, if only the bracelet could actually do the things it reminds you about from your day, that would be a different ball game.
The start-up launched these Alexa-esque fitbit-like devices last year, retailing at $49.99 for the bracelet itself and then $19 for the monthly subscription.
The CEO of Bee, Maria de Lourdes Zollo confirmed Amazon’s plan to acquire the start up on Tuesday 22nd, although we don’t yet know how much the deal was worth.
The wearable device allows people to use artificial intelligence instead of solely relying on the human brain to remember all the little things on their mind and from their day.
The only snag at the moment is that the device reportedly sometimes confuses real-life conversations with online videos and TV shows - happens to the best of us.
It sounds pretty cool, although some people have had concerns about data privacy thanks to its inbuilt microphones that are designed to pick up personal conversations. However, Bee has said that the device does not store audio recordings, instead processes them in real time then deletes them immediately afterwards.
Maybe we’ll get an Alexa-bracelet pocket assistant soon?
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
