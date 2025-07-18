Bring on the nostalgia! FUJIFILM has just launched the X Half Camera
Oh, snap!
Ah, film cameras - the calling card of the indie kids. Add in some Doc Martens and a pair of Marshall headphones and you’ve basically got Shoreditch High Street in a human capsule.
Film cameras have boomed in popularity in the last couple of years thanks to the Instagram algorithm and the 90s retro Britpop renaissance - the only thing holding the rest of the population back? The sheer faff. And cost.
But, if you’ve ever wanted the best of both worlds — ie, a film camera without having to understand how to actually handle and develop film, then FUJIFILM’s newest release — The X Half, will be music to your ears.
It has a film camera mode which recreates the experience and look of film photography without any of the hassle or shock when you look at the price of film roll and exclaim "how much?!". Win win. The feature means you can capture all your hazy summer moments in real time and relive them when they get ‘developed.’
Also, it comes with another pretty cool feature, the 2 in 1 mode; it kind of reminds us of the Instagram trend sweeping our feeds where a single post looks like a split feed. The camera’s unique new 2-in-1 mode allows users to combine two still images or movies into one composition in-camera, so you can pack in a bit more than your typical single image.
Fujifilm has also created a dedicated X half app to come with it. The app means you can share, view, and print all your snaps super easily. It works via Bluetooth which connects the phone and camera so you can transfer pictures and videos without needing to step foot anywhere near a Snappy Snaps.
Not only is the camera half digital, half film (essentially), but it’s also half the size, meaning it’s super compact to slip into your already oversized tote bag. It weighs just 240g so no need to heft around clunky equipment (unless that’s part of your whole aesthetic of course).
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
It’s been inspired by half-frame cameras and comes in three colourways - silver, charcoal silver, and black. Minimalism must be back in...
It features a rear LCD monitor, vertical shooting and movie recording at a 3:4 aspect ratio. In layman’s terms, the 3:4 aspect ratio (also referred to as 4:3 when the camera is rotated) is similar to the one you’ll find on your phone, offering a good balance between square-like composition and a wider view. Basically, it’s perfect for Instagram.
It wouldn’t really be a proper Fujifilm camera if it didn’t come with its signature film simulation and grain effect. It also offers new filters including light leak and halation which will open up new creative possibilities for any budding Leibovitzs.
It's already on sale directly from Fujifilm and available at all the classic British stores you'd expect - Argos, Currys, John Lewis. It's retailing at £699 at all stores, but you never know when a cheeky discount might come along.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
