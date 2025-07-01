Apple is working on a load of new Vision Pro like headsets
Another bite of the... Apple?
Hold onto your specs because Apple is reportedly gearing up for a full-frontal assault on the extended-reality (XR) market, with a flurry of new Vision series headsets and smart glasses set to grace our faces over the next few years. This intel comes courtesy of the ever-vigilant supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo’s sources reveal a roadmap of at least seven new head-mounted wearables. This includes a potential M5-powered Vision Pro headset hitting shelves this year. Not to worry, though, as Apple is also planning a “substantially lighter” Vision Air for 2027, which will reportedly cost less than its predecessor and use an iPhone processor.
But the real buzz is around Apple’s rumoured smart glasses, also slated for a 2027 debut. These aren't just any smart glasses; according to Kuo, they'll boast voice control, gesture recognition, video recording, and an "AI environmental sensing" feature. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman adds that these specs will be “similar to the Meta Ray-Bans smart glasses but better made.” Translation: "We’re doing what Meta does, but with more Apple polish.”
Rumours about Apple’s smart glasses have been floating around for what now feels like forever, and they've only intensified since Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses continued to grow in popularity. Meta has recently teamed up with Oakley for a new pair of glasses that captures 3K video. Google is also diligently toiling away on its own Android-powered XR glasses.
Further down the line, in 2028, Kuo predicts a second-generation Vision Pro with an even lighter design and, mercifully, a cheaper price. Apple is also reportedly cooking up display-equipped XR glasses for 2028, complete with voice control and gesture recognition. Unfortunately, a device that tethers to your iPhone or Mac has been put on hold due to "insufficient competitive advantage" and the dreaded "it weighs too much" problem.
As Apple is remaining as secretive as ever, we should always take these leaks with a grain of salt. Although one thing is definitely clear: Apple is serious about XR. So, start saving those pennies now, because the future is looking very…augmented.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
