Luxury design speakers fit for Super Mario World revealed — but act fast if you want one

Ever looked at your speaker blasting out tunes and thought, "it’s good, but I wish it didn’t look quite so much like a speaker?" If you have, then Caliper’s new Alaska Alaska speaker may be bringing all your dreams come true.

In a Spanish fusion of tech innovation and sculptural artistry, the speakers are part of a wider sculptural furniture collection. They are inspired by Saša Mächtig’s K67 Kiosk - in layman's (or non-art student) terms, a small box-shaped kiosk designed for street corners in 1966.

The rest of the furniture collection includes a shelf, sofa, table, bench, and shelving unit. Sounds like they’ll be giving IKEA a run for their kronas.

In case there was any doubt about its chic origins, this collection debuted not in a shop window or with a banner across a website but at Milan Design Week 2024 at CAPSULE PLAZA. This Editions Programme is Caliper’s first public offering, usually reserved for professional clients - the technological bridge between industry and the design world.

As you’d expect, these speakers are incredibly exclusive; although they are available in eight colourways - white, pink, green, black, grape, blue, grey and orange - there are only 25 going to be made of each apiece, and are made to order. Much like an estate agents’ window, the price is only given on enquiry - so not exactly a sign that fills your wallet with confidence.

Like most modern inventions, it’s made with fibre-glass and mixed metals; it has an eight inch cast aluminium chassis, coaxial driver, as well as using stainless steel and anodised aluminium elsewhere in the construction. The main thing, however, is it that it looks bloody cool. It’s compact if heavy, weighing in at 28kg per metre squared and measuring 41 x 41 x 37cm - but unless you have a very mathematical brain or are an architect, you’re probably better off just looking at the pictures.

It may look like a projector or a glowed-up early years toy, but if you’re looking for a minimalist yet dopamine-dressed speaker that stands out without being obnoxious, then this will be music to your ears.