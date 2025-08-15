The world’s smallest espresso maker just went electric

There’s no beating around the bush; we’re coffee people. Much like Sabrina, our love of coffee knows no bounds. However, the downside to that is that we are frequently disappointed as a boxy machine promising caffeination drip feeds a watery and bitter liquid that looks and tastes something closer to puddle water than a coffee.

Clearly, we’re not alone in this disappointment, as Wacaco has just launched their newest portable espresso machine. The company was founded after a deep frustration with awful hotel coffee whilst travelling for work. The portable espresso makers are pretty revolutionary as far as you can call coffee revolutionary (and after a caffeine drought, we definitely would).

They have a pretty extensive range already - a Picopresso, a Nanopresso, a Minipresso, and more. All of which have been designed for cafe-level coffee on the go. Previously, all of their models have not used any electricity or needed any sort of battery, meaning it’s all hand-powered action - a forearm workout before you get your coffee. Sort of like sing for your supper, but exercise for your espresso.

However, their newest invention marks a change for the company; the Pixapresso has a 3000mAh battery, which powers a 20-bar pump and a heating system. Its water reservoir holds 120ml, enough for 8-16 grams of coffee - which in layman’s terms is about the same dosage you’d get in a normal commercial cafe-esque espresso machine. It’s still a super compact device, though, luckily not breaking Wacaco’s tradition yet. It’s just 181mm tall and weighs 755 grams, so lightweight enough to pack in a travel bag or rucksack.

(Image credit: Wacaco)

If you’re a keen camper, hiker, adventurer, surfer, or commuter, then this is an essential for you. It’s the perfect wingman to a caffeine-happy adventurer. If you like the idea of a nifty little espresso machine that doesn’t require a load of hand-churning, then the Pixapresso is probably going to become your new best friend. After all, does your current best friend provide you with coffee on the regs?

When you hear high-tech portable lightweight industrial capability espresso maker, the pound signs already start flashing in front of your eyes. And to be fair, it’s not entirely without reason as the Pixapresso is priced at £149.90. However with everything it delivers, it’s truly one of a kind, and if we're totally honest, just really cool. If the whole churning-it-by-hand angle doesn’t bother you, then it’s worth checking out the rest of their range, most of which are priced around £50.