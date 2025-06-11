Forget Ray-Ban Meta specs, Snap has announced smart glasses

Instant specs appeal

Hermione Blandford
By
published
in News

Google recently made headlines with the future of eyewear - namely the unveiling of Android XR smart glasses, but now there is a new contender in the ring to go along with the established Meta Ray-Ban glasses. Snap is set to launch smaller, lighter, augmented reality Specs in 2026.

We have smart cars, we have smart houses, and now we’re set to get even smarter spectacles. On Tuesday, Snap announced its plans to release a sixth generation of its augmented reality glasses. Who knew the world of glasses could be so competitive?

The makers of Snapchat said the next generation glasses will be called Specs - a slight trim from the previous devices, which were called Spectacles.

Eye Eye Captain

The Specs will use AR technology to let people see and interact with digital imagery that’s overlaid over the physical world, so you could soon be Googling if you’re right about something during an argument.

So far, we don’t have a launch date or price for the glasses, but we know Snap are hoping to release them within the next year. Snap’s last glasses were released in September 2024 but only to developers and were available to lease for $99 a month. Could the same model be in place for the new release? Quite possibly.

The original Spectacles that Snap launched in 2016 were priced at $130 and featured simple functions, including the ability to shoot short videos that could then be posted to Snapchat. The new glasses will run on Snap’s OS system, which is set to incorporate Google’s Gemini AI models in the programming.

Snap’s glasses will be competing against Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro goggles, Meta’s Ray-Ban smartglasses, and Google’s new partnership with Warby Parker, which is developing its version of smart glasses. So, it’s probably only a matter of time before the general public feels a little bit spexy.

Hermione Blandford
Hermione Blandford
Content Editor

Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.

