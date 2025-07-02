New Star Wars LEGO sets include a giant AT-ST walker

Star Wars and LEGO fanatics have a new reason to be excited, because a fresh behemoth is stomping its way into your living rooms with the LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker Set. With 1,513 pieces, it’s not just a model – it’s a commitment, or at least a well-spent weekend.

This isn’t your average childhood LEGO creation. This is for the "adult fans" – those who’ve mastered the art of convincing their significant others that a giant plastic walker is a valid household decoration.

The set meticulously recreates the All Terrain Scout Transport vehicle from the Star Wars films, meaning you can expect distinctive legs, a top hatch that opens to reveal a detailed 2-person cockpit, and customisable elements like a rotating head, operable viewports, and adjustable laser cannons.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO )

Included in this monumental undertaking is a LEGO minifigure of an AT-ST Driver, complete with the Imperial crest on its arms. We’re pretty sure he’s already sweating, anticipating the hours he’ll be spending in that cramped cockpit. An informational plaque is also included with the set, highlighting its intended use for display.

The set aims to "inspire memories of the epic battles of Endor." Translation: you’ll be reliving the trauma of Ewoks taking down these formidable machines, but this time, it’s from the comfort of your own home with only your dog judging you. Measuring a substantial 22L x 22W x 37H cm, this finished model is more of a permanent fixture than an addition and will look great wherever you place it.

The AT-ST Walker set, complete with its minifigure, is launching on the 1st August. Pre-orders are now available for £179.99.