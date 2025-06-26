Official LEGO X-Files and Wallace and Gromit sets will throw you back to the 90s

The LEGO ideas team is really doing God's work - or at least doing the work every nerdy guy dreams about. Namely, letting fan ideas get turned into actual sets, bringing everyone’s favourite film, TV, and fantasy sets to life (and by life we mean plastic). It’s basically the LEGO equivalent of Twitter fan casting.

And now LEGO Ideas has set in motion the production of two more sets based on fan designs, sure to please fans of cult 90s TV and claymation alike.

Yep — both the X-Files and Wallace and Gromit are getting official LEGO sets.

(Image credit: LEGO)

LEGO's the Opening Act category challenge - which asks for builds between 1,000 and 5,000 pieces - was won by Brent Waller, whose X-Files: The Truth is Out There featured a 2,020 piece, two-storey build. It features Mulder’s basement office beneath a forest and a UFO. The proposed minifigure line-up will include Fox Mulder, Dana Scully, Grey Alien, The Jersey Devil, Walter Skinner, and Eugene Tooms. Perfect for any X-Files fanatics, or girls influenced by The Scully Effect (guilty).

(Image credit: LEGO)

The other piece which is set to be made also features one of the most iconic duos in all of history - Wallace and Gromit. This piece won The Next Chapter category which requires a set that’s made of between 200 and 1,000 pieces. As you’d hope, the set features the duo riding their iconic motorcycle and sidecar - luckily without a Feathers McGraw in sight. Surprisingly, this release will be the franchise’s first immortalisation in LEGO.

We’re not sure exactly when these models will be available to buy, but given Ideas’ usual timeline, we’re probably looking at between a year and eighteen months before we can get our hands on the sets. In theory, you could be delighting a partner with a Wallace and Gromit LEGO set under the tree in Christmas 2026. That ought to last them at least a couple of days, right?

From Tintin and Godzilla sets to a Bilbo Baggins' birthday design submission, LEGO Ideas is the gift that keeps on giving the fans exactly what they want.

There are over 12 sets in production for June 2025 alone. Clearly LEGO is loving dropping bombshells on the regs as much as ITV bosses.

Other LEGO Ideas sets currently in production include a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory set, a piece inspired by The Goonies, and a Snoopy Campfire. Is LEGO Ideas becoming the equivalent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame?