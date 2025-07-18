Who needs a real holiday when there's this LEGO Italian Riviera set?

Plenty of LEGO sets make us wistful for childhood obsessions with Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings, but this latest one evokes summer holidays, tavernas and sunsets by the water.

LEGO sets don’t get much more 18+ than this new Italian Riviera set, which is due out on August 10th.

It’s a massive 3251-piece kit that depicts a fishing village scene based on Liguria in Northern Italy. You may know it better as Cinque Terre, an iconic set of villages peppered along the Italian coastline.

The buildings form a patchwork of terracotta colour, and we get a sampler of that in this charming LEGO set. It’s basically a microcosm of the real thing.

There are three buildings perched right by the water, and the 10 included minifigs let you make the surrounding street appear as bustling with people (most likely tourists in the real world) as it would be in person during the summer months.

(Image credit: LEGO)

You can remove the roofs of the buildings, and peer inside the mini dioramas of the ice cream seller, the fish market and a “diving equipment” shop. There’s also a fishing boat because, after all, these were originally fishing villages.

Want to check if you have space on the shelf for the LEGO Italian Riviera set? It measures 23cm in height, by 34cm and 31cm.

LEGO's Italian Riviera is part of the LEGO Ideas collection, a family of sets based on designs by LEGO fans. This one comes from Alex Sahli, whose creation was originally submitted in 2022. Here’s what the initial design looked like:

(Image credit: LEGO)

How do the two compare? The original has more complicated-looking roof tiles, the colours pop a bit more in the final LEGO version and the water gets more prominence. We like them both.

The LEGO Italian Riviera kit will cost £249.99 when it arrived on August 10th, while LEGO Insiders can order early from August 7th.

Or if you’d prefer the real deal, return flights to the closest airport Pisa in August start at around £130. But those Cinque Terre hotels don’t come cheap.