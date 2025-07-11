LEGO introduces first Decepticon build — and it's coming soon

After years of playing nice with the Autobots, LEGO has finally decided to embrace its inner villain, officially unveiling the 3rd LEGO Transformers set, and for the first time ever, we’re getting a Decepticon. Soundwave was the chosen baddie, which may come as a surprise considering Megatron would’ve been the obvious choice, but there’s no denying Soundwave is a welcome addition.

This 1,505-piece build isn't just a pretty face; it’s a tasteful tribute to the G1 version of Soundwave, complete with his ever-so-loyal, and slightly less cuddly, cassette companions, Ravage and Laserbeak. Your brick-built bad boy will also be spouting iconic dialogue and sounds from the Transformers cartoons, thanks to the inclusion of cassette tapes that can be inserted in his cassette bay.

This 18+ set, standing a proud 33cm tall in robot mode, is aimed at those of us who remember a time before streaming, when mixtapes were king and the most significant decision of your day was which side of the cassette to record on.

Whether you're a Gen-Xer reliving your youth or a Millennial with an appreciation for vintage tech, LEGO Icons 10358 Soundwave is ready to infiltrate your display shelf and perhaps even make you feel like a kid again.

Available from 1st August for LEGO insiders and then on the 4th for everyone else, these villainous bricks can be yours for £159.99. You'll be able to snag him exclusively from LEGO.com or your nearest LEGO Store.