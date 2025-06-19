LEGO Tintin and LEGO Godzilla sets on the way – and they're based on fan designs

Just when you think LEGO may be running out of ideas for what to adapt in its signature bricks, the Danish company is set to release two more amazing designs coming straight from the IDEAS review. The two new builds include a Tintin set and everyone’s favourite nuclear-powered kaiju, Godzilla.

What makes these designs even more exciting, aside from the obvious presence of a giant Godzilla on the shelf, is that they both originated from the LEGO IDEAS platform - a site where fans can upload their own designs which then go into consideration to become the next LEGO set.

Once it receives 10,000 supporters, LEGO will review the designs and, if deemed worthy, will commission them to become a genuine set available for purchase, likely fulfilling the designer's dreams in the process.

The Tintin Space Rocket feels incredibly novel considering Tintin’s waning popularity in recent times, but any fans of the French comic can celebrate with this 1,665-piece set that includes the rocket and tower from when Tintin and his pals embarked on a trip to the moon.

Godzilla is a resubmission, so it's a win for the designer after initially not being able to get the design made. The design itself is chunky and looks bulky. Although we have no concept of scale at the moment, the blue nuclear beam coming out of his gob captures what has helped the iconic monster return to such prominence in recent years with Universal’s Monsterverse and the must-watch Godzilla Minus One.

There’s currently no release date or price for these items, so we will have to wait and see when both will drop, but for now, it’s an exciting time for anyone who’s a fan of either franchise and one to keep an eye on for the future. It also offers hope for anyone who dreams of getting their own creations made.