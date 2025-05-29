There's another LEGO x Lord of the Rings Special, and it's a Balrog Book Nook

There are few things better than LEGO, but Lord of the Rings is definitely up there. Now the two have come together once again for the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook - catchy, right?

The Book Nook will slide perfectly in amongst your favourite novels - which we’re guessing are probably also Lord of the Rings related… Or, you can pop it on a shelf - you don’t actually have to read or enjoy books to buy the piece. Only credit card details needed, not your library card number.

The display is definitely one of the more action-oriented LEGO book nooks, vibrantly depicting Gandalf’s epic showdown with the Balrog on the Bridge of Khazad-dûm.

It bears a plaque with the all-too-familiar “You Shall Not Pass” line, plus a model Gandalf the Grey in what can only be described as a power pose (maybe he’s been watching the Ted Talks), and the Balrog in all its fiery glory, wings aloft against a wall of flames.

But it now £109.99 The Lord of the Rings: Balrog™ Book Nook 10367 | Lego® Icons | Buy Online at the Official Lego® Shop Gb Visit Site

It doesn’t take up too much room either; when opened for display, the 1,201 piece set measures over 22cm in height, 44cm wide, and 17 cm deep. For context, an average large A4 size book measures 21cm by 28 cm, so the book nook set will stand out without looking out of place.

Even better, both characters are detachable meaning you could chop and change, adding them to any part of your desk, shelf, room, other LEGO x LOTR collections, whatever you fancy. Plus, the Gandalf figure has his miniature staff and sword, whilst the Balrog figure has posable fiery wings and limbs in.

If you’re a fan of book-related block memorabilia, you’ll love bringing this snippet of Middle Earth in to the middle of your day. And if you’re not a natural builder, remember you can use the LEGO Builder app which will give you that little boost you need, allowing you to save sets, track your progress, zoom in and rotate your model all in 3D.

The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Book Nook set is available for preorder now, shipping from the 1st of June and is priced at £109.99.