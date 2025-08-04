New LEGO Wall-E & Eve set immortalises robot love in plastic brick form

The LEGO Group has officially unveiled the set WALL-E and EVE, an 811-piece Disney Pixar model that promises to bring a tear to your eye and whisk you back to a simpler time of nostalgia when Pixar only made great films. Slated for release on the 1st of September 2025, this dynamic duo, along with their cleanliness-obsessed sidekick M-O, is priced at a reasonable £59.99.

This isn't WALL-E's first rodeo in the brick-built world, as seasoned collectors will recall 2015's WALL-E, a LEGO Ideas set that probably started more than a few domestic squabbles over display space thanks to the size of the piece. Then there was the 2023 BrickHeadz two-pack, EVE & WALL-E, which, while adorable, didn't quite capture the forlorn charm of our favourite junk-collecting bot. But fear not, this new iteration promises to be the WALL-E to end all WALL-Es, especially with the long-awaited inclusion of EVE and M-O.

The meticulously designed WALL-E figure stands at a respectable 13cm tall, meaning he’s just big enough to look endearing without hogging your entire shelf. He boasts a movable head and arms, rolling tracks (for those dramatic entrances), and an opening front trunk, perfect for stashing his beloved compressed trash cube or perhaps a rogue LEGO stud. Adding to the undeniable charm is a tiny brick-built representation of WALL-E’s pet cockroach, Hal.

While slightly smaller than its 2015 predecessor, this new WALL-E offers enhanced detail, featuring exclusive prints on his signature front hatch. These include WALL-E's logo, artfully applied dirt patches, and various robotic details. Playability is a key feature, with a posable neck, adjustable head, highly movable arms, gripping hands (essential for holding onto that precious plant), and, of course, those glorious rolling tracks. Get ready to recreate all your favourite movie scenes, from the awkward hand-holding to the desperate attempts to outrun a giant, sentient trash pile.

EVE, noticeably taller than WALL•E, is elegantly built on a transparent blue stand, cleverly simulating her hovering ability. Her sleek, curved design utilises numerous rounded pieces in a clean white colour scheme, making her look like she just stepped out of an Apple store. A removable front panel is designed to store a plant in a boot accessory, as shown during the film. EVE also features a poseable head and arms, along with a printed digital, smiling face.

Rounding out the set are three charming side builds, perfectly scaled to complement WALL-E and EVE. These include a brick-built version of WALL-E’s cleaning companion M-O, complete with a spinning brush and adjustable head (because even miniature robots need to articulate their feelings). You'll also get another compressed trash cube and the iconic boot with the plant.

Pre-orders for the new WALL-E and EVE set are now available on the LEGO website ahead of a September release date.