Go Gotham! LEGO unveils new Batman Arkham Asylum set

We’ve got yet another release from LEGO. No, it’s not deja vu, it’s just that LEGO have really been whacking out some good ’uns recently.

And today is no exception as LEGO has announced the release of the new DC Batman Arkham Asylum set, which brings Gotham City to life. As well as a cool set which is likely to distract you / your other half for hours, it also serves as a unique 24-day Advent calendar - talk about getting a jump on things.

The set features 16 minifigures, including Gotham City’s most iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Each figurine comes with a transparent stand so you can put a twist on the set and make it your own. The mini-figures include Batman, Batwoman, Batwing, Robin, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, Bane, The Joker, The Penguin, Killer Croc and 2 security guards.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

The model itself splits into 3 segments - the first floor, the second, and the roof. Parts are removable, which means you can access the interior, which includes even more details, including functioning prison cells (well, they open and close), an inmate delivery can, and 65 stickers, because who doesn’t love a sticker?

If you’re the patient type, you can assemble it gradually as an actual advent calendar, piece by piece, from December 1st through to the big day (which we frankly can’t imagine right now as it feels so far away). Or more likely, like most of us, you can build it all in one go and showcase it proudly wherever you’ve still got space.

The set releases on 12th September but is already available for pre-order via LEGO’s website. It’s currently priced at £269.99 so it’s definitely a level up from a good old Cadbury’s calendar. It has a casual 2,953 pieces (good luck not losing at least one of them), and measures 32cm in height, 25cm in width, and 26cm in depth.