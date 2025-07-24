Go Gotham! LEGO unveils new Batman Arkham Asylum set
Back to bat
We’ve got yet another release from LEGO. No, it’s not deja vu, it’s just that LEGO have really been whacking out some good ’uns recently.
And today is no exception as LEGO has announced the release of the new DC Batman Arkham Asylum set, which brings Gotham City to life. As well as a cool set which is likely to distract you / your other half for hours, it also serves as a unique 24-day Advent calendar - talk about getting a jump on things.
The set features 16 minifigures, including Gotham City’s most iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Each figurine comes with a transparent stand so you can put a twist on the set and make it your own. The mini-figures include Batman, Batwoman, Batwing, Robin, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, Bane, The Joker, The Penguin, Killer Croc and 2 security guards.
The model itself splits into 3 segments - the first floor, the second, and the roof. Parts are removable, which means you can access the interior, which includes even more details, including functioning prison cells (well, they open and close), an inmate delivery can, and 65 stickers, because who doesn’t love a sticker?
If you’re the patient type, you can assemble it gradually as an actual advent calendar, piece by piece, from December 1st through to the big day (which we frankly can’t imagine right now as it feels so far away). Or more likely, like most of us, you can build it all in one go and showcase it proudly wherever you’ve still got space.
The set releases on 12th September but is already available for pre-order via LEGO’s website. It’s currently priced at £269.99 so it’s definitely a level up from a good old Cadbury’s calendar. It has a casual 2,953 pieces (good luck not losing at least one of them), and measures 32cm in height, 25cm in width, and 26cm in depth.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
LEGO unveils brick-built Game Boy – A nostalgic masterpiece
Nostalgia done right
-
LEGO introduces first Decepticon build — and it's coming soon
Transform and rise up
-
LEGO Zelda set hits new price low this Prime Day
Slashing at prices like Link with the Master Sword
-
New Star Wars LEGO sets include a giant AT-ST walker
Another one for the shelf
-
Official LEGO X-Files and Wallace and Gromit sets will throw you back to the 90s
It’s about time Gillian Anderson was immortalised in LEGO
-
LEGO Ideas announces new Lord of the Rings project: Your chance to build Bilbo's birthday
Never late, nor early
-
LEGO Tintin and LEGO Godzilla sets on the way – and they're based on fan designs
From France to Japan via Denmark
-
LEGO has made a classy, classic Shelby race car set
Tonight we're going to party like it's 1965