LEGO unveils an epic new The Simpsons set for hungry Homers

LEGO The Simpsons sets have been around for more than a decade, but new releases are so rare that LEGO’s latest, a block-based take on the Krusty Burger restaurant, isn’t to be missed.

The Simpsons: Krusty Burger (10352) LEGO set is out on June 4th, and is one of the larger Simpsons sets to date.

It consists of 1,635 LEGO pieces, which builds you a 23 x 24 x 20cm model of the burger joint from the show. This is a hinged design with a pop-off lid, opening up to reveal a detail-packed interior including the kitchen, a seven-seater booth, a toilet and the drive-thru area.

The Simpsons: Krusty Burger includes seven minifigs, a healthy number for a kit of this size:

Homer

Bart

Lisa

Sideshow Bob

Krusty (Farmer edition)

Officer Lou

“Squeaky Voiced Teen”

Other important features include the iconic Krusty Burger sign and Homer’s Clown Car. There’s even a tiny ball pit in the Krusty’s Kidz Zone area.

As with all these more complicated sets, LEGO recommends The Simpsons: Krusty Burger for builders aged 18+. But we’re sure younger kids will be able to get involved too, as long as they have the patience for it.

If you’re keen to get your hands on his one, you can sign up for a LEGO Insiders account for access on June 1st rather than June 3rd. There’s no cost to a LEGO Insiders membership, it’s just a loyalty scheme.

Much as we’re keen to get building The Simpsons: Krusty Burger later this year, it doesn’t half make us want LEGO to bring back the classic The Simpsons set, The Simpsons House (71006).

This was the original larger-scale The Simpsons set, released in 2014. It features 2,523 bricks, and while it was listed at £179.99 on the LEGO site, you’ll have to pay a small fortune to pick up a new set online. eBay listings today head towards £700.



LEGO also released a 2,179-piece Kwik-E-Mart in 2015, but it too has long since been retired, leaving shelves in late 2017. Come on, LEGO, let’s make 2025 the year of the brick-based Springfield.