LEGO unveils brick-built Game Boy – A nostalgic masterpiece

LEGO and Nintendo have officially pulled back the curtain on their latest collaborative masterpiece: a brick-built Game Boy! Available for pre-order now and hitting shelves on the 1st of October, this 421-piece marvel is a near 1:1 scale replica of the iconic 1989 handheld console. And at a positively affordable £54.99 here in the UK, it’s cheaper than most nights out and far more nostalgic.

This is a meticulously crafted trip down memory lane. The LEGO Game Boy boasts an attention to detail that would make a pixel artist weep tears of joy. We're talking pitch-perfect A and B buttons that actually recess into the frame, a feature that will no doubt bring back memories of frantic button-mashing during intense Super Mario Land sessions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

The "Dot Matrix With Stereo Sound" highlight (because who didn't blast that mono speaker in their youth?), the on-off switch, even the mono speaker grille and the battery compartment latch – it’s all there, recreated with loving accuracy. There's even a serial number on the back.

The pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the ability to display actual scenes from classic games using swappable lenticular lenses. You can insert brick-built cartridges of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (prepare for some serious feels) or Super Mario Land.

Then, with a mere tilt of the console, those clever lenticular screens spring to life, creating the illusion of movement. Imagine the classic Nintendo logo dropping down, or Mario himself scampering across a side-scrolling level – all without the need for actual batteries or a functioning screen.

Aimed squarely at adult builders and collectors (with an 18+ age recommendation), this display model even includes a stylish brick-built stand for your Game Boy and a second stand for your unslotted cartridge. So you can proudly showcase your dedication to the golden age of handheld gaming.

It's designed purely to evoke strong nostalgia, a task it performs admirably. Think of it as a beautifully sculpted monument to your misspent youth.

This latest collaboration solidifies the ongoing bromance between Nintendo and LEGO, following successful ventures like the Nintendo Entertainment System and various Super Mario and Zelda sets. It seems its commitment to retro-themed creations is as strong as the bond you formed with your original Game Boy.