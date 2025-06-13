LEGO has made a classy, classic Shelby race car set

It’s official: LEGO is not just for kids. And if there was ever a LEGO set made for thoroughly distinguished adults, it’s this latest Shelby Cobra 427 S/C set.

Like all of LEGO’s most hardcore and grown-up of sets, this one is rated 18+. But, sure, the kids can get involved too if they must.

The LEGO Shelby Cobra 427 S/C is a 1241-piece recreation of a beauty of a racing car, built in the 1960s.

It’s “the most iconic sports car in history.” Well, according to its creator Shelby, anyway.

The model has a functional steering mechanism, a detailed cockpit area, and both doors and a boot that open up. Its front bonnet opens too, revealing a LEGO-ified V8 engine.

Once built it measures 30cm by 14cm. And to conjure those old-school racing vibes its accessories include a toolbox and fire extinguisher.

(Image credit: LEGO)

It’s enough to make you want to rewatch Ford vs Ferrari (aka Le Mans '66), in which Matt Damon played Carroll Shelby, the founder of Shelby Automobiles.

The actual car, in its 1965 iteration, had around 425bhp and could reach speeds of 60mph in just 4.3 seconds.

Want to get building? It’s out on July 4th, while LEGO Insiders members can order from July 1st. It’s a free membership, you just have to create an account over at the LEGO website.

The LEGO Shelby Cobra 427 S/C joins a healthy handful of automotive icons, LEGO kits of around the same size and price.

There’s the Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole, a 1506-piece kit for £159.99. Iconic.

Or the 1458-piece Porsche 911 for £149.99. Classic.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Film fans will want the Back to the Future Time Machine, of course based on a DeLorean DMC-12, a 1868-piece set worth £169.99. Great Scott.

And the priciest of the lot is the 2336-piece Land Rover Classic Defender 90, at £209.99. These last three are labelled “hard to find,” suggesting they’re already heading towards retirement. Don't hang about too long.