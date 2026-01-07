CES 2026: 5 gadget highlights from the tech show

CES 2026 fills Las Vegas with gadgets each year, offering a preview of what’s coming up in the world of tech.

There’s been loads of chat about AI, of course. We’ve seen a bunch of smart glasses we can’t imagine all that many people will ever end up seeing in real life. And more laptops than we can count.

The bits that caught our eye were found elsewhere, though. Here are a few of the CES 2026 highlights that grabbed our attention this year.

1. Samsung's 130-inch Micro RGB TV

CES was used to show off loads of micro RGB TVs, which promise to be the next big TV tech for home cinema fans after OLED. Basically you get the perfect blacks of an OLED TV, with the promise of even higher brightness potential and no burn-in. The spotlight-nabber was a 130-inch Micro RGB TV from Samsung, which we’ll probably never get to buy and would no doubt come with a price tag in the tens of thousands of pounds. But it’s pretty nice, right? Not to mention a demo of what may well be at the heart of our next TV upgrade.

2. LEGO Smart Bricks

LEGO sets might be about to get even more expensive thanks to Smart Bricks, Smart Minifigs and Smart Tags. They promise to bring a new layer of interactivity to future LEGO sets, starting with some Star Wars kits including Darth Vader’s Tie Fighter. They will introduce light and sound elements to LEGO creations, and no doubt more in the future.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

This is the next big move in phone design, the trifold. What looks like a chunky normal phone opens up using two hinges to form a 10-inch tablet screen. It’s going to cost a fortune, UK price TBC, but does promise to fulfil the phone-tablet dream more completely than other Samsung foldables to date. Given what it crams in, the 12.9mm thickness isn't too bad either, roughly matching the 12.8mm Huawei Mate XT Ultimate from 2024.

4. Clicks Communicator

This one did the rounds on social media. It’s pitched as a solution to endless social media scrolling, by bringing back the classic BlackBerry-style physical keyboard. Above that full Qwerty keyboard is a 4.03-inch screen and it has a few other spec throwbacks too, like an old-school 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD slot. But unlike some of the digital detox dumb phones, this one runs Android so you will still be able to get onboard with those social media apps if you want to. It’s due later in 2026, and is available to pre-order now at an “early bird” price of $399.

5. Luna Band

You may have seen the Whoop Band out in the wild. It’s a screen-free wearable loads of people swear by to manage their workout routine. The Luna Band promises to do a similar job but, unlike Whoop, doesn’t come with a monthly fee attached. Nice. It’s also designed to be voice-led, which is darn unusual for a wearable that doesn’t appear to have a microphone or speaker. You’ll use connected devices instead, like wireless earphones. Price and availability details are TBC on this one.





