The 10 best toys at London Toy Fair 2026 for kids young... and not so young

London Toy Fair 2026 made one thing very clear: the line between “kids’ toys” and “grown-up hobbies” has officially dissolved. Wandering the show floor this year, it was just as easy to spot nostalgic thirty- and forty-somethings (Shortlist counting itself among them) lovingly inspecting brick sets, card games and puzzles as it was kids dragging parents toward the loudest, splashiest stand. From premium LEGO builds and licensed collectibles to escape-room brainteasers and unapologetically silly gag gifts, the industry is leaning hard into the idea that play doesn’t have an age limit.

That spirit of all-ages fun runs through our picks of the best toys at London Toy Fair 2026. These are the standouts that caught our eye not just for their shelf appeal, but for how they tap into wider trends — screen-free play making a comeback, DIY builds as stress relief, and big brands realising adults want toys that look as good on display as much as they do on a playroom floor. Whether you’re shopping for kids, indulging your own inner child, or both at once, these are the toys that defined the show.

1. A LEGO World Cup you don’t need to be Salt Bae to touch

Want to get in on this year’s World Cup action at home, but haven’t kicked a ball since you were 12 years old? For a more sedate take on the beautiful game, LEGO’s made a really fun, to-scale, 2,842 piece replica of the World Cup that you can lift above your head with England wins or not. Up for pre-order now ahead of a March release, the FIFA World Cup Official Trophy from LEGO will set you back £159.99. Will it join the ranks of the best LEGO sets?

2. A tonne of brick-based LEGO rivals going where the Danes don’t dare

There’s plenty of competition against LEGO these days — the Danish toy company’s patent over the interlocking brick system has long expired, and lots of rivals want a bite at the block-built pie. Companies like Phantasy, Pleyerid and Sluban have their own unique take on what makes a great build, going where LEGO never would with their designs. So while there’s totally kid friendly stuff licensed by these brands like Garfield, Dragon Ball and Le Petit Prince-themed sets on the Toy Fair shelves, there were also some gnarly playsets themed around WWII battles, and even Das Boot!

3. A water pistol that might actually drown someone

You’re never too old for a water fight. While the summer may feel miles away now, when the heat rises, you’ll want a Sprya water blaster in your hands. Aimed squarely at adults, the SpryaGravity and SpryaThree are ‘the world’s most powerful’ water guns — at least this side of riot control gear, anyway. With its advanced three- spray modes and auto-reload feature, the £144 SpryaThree is the top gun here, but you can get a nifty winter discount on the water-bomb firing SpryaGravity at the moment, down from £99 to £64, if you buy from Sprya direct.

4. The wildest Playmobil collaboration ever

Do you smell what Playmobil is cooking? Not to be undone by the licensing power of LEGO, Playmobil has pulled in an unexpected partner in the WWE. Definitely as much aimed at older toy collectors as kids (half the wrestlers the figures are modelled after are either dead or retired), but if your kids want to see Hulk Hogan or the Undertaker body slamming their way through their Playmobil cities. Well. Fill your boots. These hit stores in July.

5. A very clever, slyly funny 3D puzzle

If the kids are going to break any vase around the house, make sure it’s this one — a 3D puzzle from Ravensburger designed to look like a fancy pot. It’ll give them loads of repair experience when they inevitably break the real thing. This one's up for pre-order now, releasing in March.

6. An at-home escape room with a theatreland pedigree

Escape rooms are a love ‘em or hate ‘em affair, but being able to solve one of their mysteries from the comfort of your own rooms certainly has its appeal. The Mystery Agency Game’s escape-room-in-a-box offerings have a few features that give their brain teasers the edge over the competition — they’re priced well, designed to have reusable parts so multiple parties can have a go at their puzzles, include premium props and, most important of all, are written by Henry Lewis, he of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ fame.

7. A Star Wars cardgame based on the franchise’s best bit

The Star Wars: Unlimited games have done a great job translating the epic scenes of the sci-fi franchise into a competitive card-based battler, and its latest set might be its best (and most beginner friendly). Star Wars Unlimited: Intro Battle Hoth gives players two complete decks on either side of the Force to play as, letting you lead the icy charge as Luke or Vader’s forces. Easy to learn, addictive to play, and affordable at just a £20 RRP.

8. Preciouuuuus DIY book nooks to spruce up your Hobbit hole

Whether it was bricks, puzzles or model sets, build-it-yourself fun was a big theme right across the Toy Fair. But our favourite of the bunch was Revell’s Tiny Adventures book nooks. Depicting key locations from the Lord of the Rings series, these pretty wooden puzzles light up and fit snugly among your book shelves. Available now, expect to pay around £50.

9. A Mario Kart World slot car racing track — no Switch required

Yes, we all love Mario Kart, and yes, we all love the Nintendo Switch 2. But sometimes you’ve got to drag the kids (or yourself) away from all the screens and indulge in some good old analogue fun. To ease that separation anxiety, bridge the gap from digital gaming to real-world fun with this Mario Kart World-themed slot car racing track, which (sign of the times!) charges of USB-C. It’s-a-coming out in October.

10. Buddy & Barney’s lift-the-flap, scratch and sniff fart books

They're books that smells like farts. ‘Nuff said.

