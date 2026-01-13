Samsung TVs will soon teach you how to play guitar

For those about to rock… grab your TV remote. A new app heading to Samsung TVs will teach you everything you need to know to become an axe-wielding guitar god.

Samsung has teamed up with guitar gurus Fender to bring the six-string brand’s Fender Play app to Samsung’s TV line.

Fender Play offers lessons for four types of guitar — electric, acoustic, bass and even the ukelele — and is designed to offer tips to both absolute beginners and riff-shredding veterans alike. As well as teaching proper playing techniques via video lessons, the app has licensed songs from big-name artists to play along with, while the new TV version of Fender Play will also offer a “Jam” mode with backing tracks to freestyle over and visuals that make the player feel as though they are performing on stage.

The app has been available for mobile devices and computers for some years now, but this is the first time a big screen-focussed version has been released.

“With video-based lessons on Samsung TVs, learning an instrument fits naturally into daily life and helps players reach goals faster,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“By bringing Fender Play to TVs for the first time, Samsung is turning the largest screen at home into a place to learn and play together.”

“We are thrilled to bring Fender Play’s immersive learning experience to Samsung TV users, helping guitar enthusiasts take their skills to the next level,” added Cliff Kim, VP of Growth Strategy, Digital Products at Fender and President of the Fender Play Foundation.

“Our mission has always been to educate and inspire players globally and this partnership gives music lovers the opportunity to learn, practice, and play with Fender Play’s high-quality, interactive lessons directly on their Samsung TV.”

Fender Play requires a subscription that costs $19.99/£19.49 monthly or $149.99/£144.99 yearly, and comes with a seven day free trial. It’ll land on TVs in the first half of 2026 but note — only Samsung TVs manufactured in 2025 and or newer will support the app. A shame, as it’s unlikely to be an app that requires any brand-spanking new technology to run.





