Donkey Kong Bananza takes centre stage in next Switch 2 Nintendo Direct
It's DK's time
Nintendo is set to host a 15-minute Nintendo Direct showcase entirely focused on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, Donkey Kong Bananza. The presentation is scheduled for this Wednesday, the 18th June, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM UK time. The announcement was initially made via the Nintendo Today app.
With the recent launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 on the 5th June, Nintendo is now shifting its attention to the games we will be playing for the rest of the year. Donkey Kong Bananza, slated for release on the 17th July, is next up. The dedicated nature of this Direct confirms that viewers should not expect any other Switch 2 announcements; this one is all about the big ape.
Donkey Kong Bananza is a 3D adventure game featuring a newly redesigned Donkey Kong, whose fresh look follows his appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Players will guide this cartoonishly charming gorilla as he embarks on a quest to locate golden bananas before the nefarious VoidCo. can claim them all, it’s pretty intense stuff – hopefully he won’t have to scrap 100 humans along the way.
Donkey Kong will be joined on this adventure by a mysterious purple rock character named Odd Rock, whom he rescues on Ingot Island. Together, the duo will wreak havoc, as Donkey Kong smashes, climbs and digs through the world.
This upcoming Direct marks the first of its kind since the debut of the new console, which was released with a new Mario Kart; this now becomes the next big release for Nintendo’s flagship console.
Bananza marks the first 3D platforming adventure starring Donkey Kong since Donkey Kong 64, with the character reduced to 2D platformers and support roles since – now, he’s back on top and ready to prove why he’s just as important a character as Nintendo’s other mascots.
The Nintendo Direct will be shown on both YouTube and the Nintendo website.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
