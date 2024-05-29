The first Legend of Zelda official is set is here, and it's epic

Nintendo and LEGO have announced a Legend of Zelda set, and — surprisingly enough — it's the first LEGO tie-in of the game series to date.

The first Legend of Zelda LEGO set depicts the Great Deku Tree, and is described as a “2-in-1" kit.

Why? It can be made in two key guises, the Great Deku Tree of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Intergenerational fan service? This fits the enduring appeal of this classic game series.

The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set is a 2500 piece kit, and is available to pre-order now ahead of its release at the beginning of September 2024.

It doesn't come cheap, selling for $299.99/£259.99.

Like other large-scale LEGO sets, this one is recommended for builders aged 18+. But we can picture plenty of Nintendo Switch and LEGO-mad families getting together to construct this one.

Four minifigs are in the box, including three different versions of Link, and Zelda herself.

Preview images also reveal a version Skulltula spider enemy from Ocarina of Time, while we know the accessories include the Master Sword, a Hylian shield and the Ocarina of Time itself.

According to LEGO, there are two additional smaller builds in this kit. You’ll be able to build or re-build it at least four times before treading over old ground.

The major Deku Tree builds measure 31-33cm tall, should you need to get the tape measure out to see if this will fit on your LEGO presentation shelf.

Is this a tie-in to a big NIntendo release coming in September? Not as far as we can tell. It rather seems primed for the pre-Christmas rush.

Nintendo’s Switch follow-up console is not expected until 2025, and while the Legend of Zelda film is in the works, under the stewardship of Wes Ball, it's not likely to hit cinemas for a long, long time. Wes Ball also directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, currently in cinemas.