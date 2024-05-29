ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > Gaming

The first Legend of Zelda official is set is here, and it's epic

Bring back memories from Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild

The first Legend of Zelda official is set is here, and it's epic
Andrew Williams
29 May 2024

Nintendo and LEGO have announced a Legend of Zelda set, and — surprisingly enough — it's the first LEGO tie-in of the game series to date.

The first Legend of Zelda LEGO set depicts the Great Deku Tree, and is described as a “2-in-1" kit.

Why? It can be made in two key guises, the Great Deku Tree of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Intergenerational fan service? This fits the enduring appeal of this classic game series.

The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set is a 2500 piece kit, and is available to pre-order now ahead of its release at the beginning of September 2024.

It doesn't come cheap, selling for $299.99/£259.99.

The first Legend of Zelda official LEGO set is here, and it's epic

Like other large-scale LEGO sets, this one is recommended for builders aged 18+. But we can picture plenty of Nintendo Switch and LEGO-mad families getting together to construct this one.

Four minifigs are in the box, including three different versions of Link, and Zelda herself.

Preview images also reveal a version Skulltula spider enemy from Ocarina of Time, while we know the accessories include the Master Sword, a Hylian shield and the Ocarina of Time itself.

According to LEGO, there are two additional smaller builds in this kit. You’ll be able to build or re-build it at least four times before treading over old ground.

The major Deku Tree builds measure 31-33cm tall, should you need to get the tape measure out to see if this will fit on your LEGO presentation shelf.

Is this a tie-in to a big NIntendo release coming in September? Not as far as we can tell. It rather seems primed for the pre-Christmas rush.

Nintendo’s Switch follow-up console is not expected until 2025, and while the Legend of Zelda film is in the works, under the stewardship of Wes Ball, it's not likely to hit cinemas for a long, long time. Wes Ball also directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, currently in cinemas.

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists