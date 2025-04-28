4 LEGO Fortnite sets revealed, including Klombo

The partnership between LEGO and Fortnite runs deep, and the latest fruits of the collaboration has brought us four new LEGO sets, including two pretty huge ones.

LEGO’s new Fortnite sets include Mecha Team Leader, Klombo, the Durr Burger restaurant and a Peele & Sparkplug’s Camp set, and they are all available to pre-order now. Let’s have a closer look.

The biggest of these sets by far is the Mecha Team Leader, which is out on August 1st. It’s a 2503-piece kit more than 45cm tall when built.

It includes a single minifig, dwarfed by the mech, which you can put inside the robot’s “driving seat.”

The kit also includes content unlocks in the LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite games: Mecha Team Leader and Mecha Team Shadow costumes in each. Whoppers like this don’t come cheap, though — the set costs £209.99.

Next up is a recreation of the Klombo character, its LEGO Fortnite version. Despite being a large 1084-brick set, LEGO says this one is suitable for ages 10+, a good fit for the actual Fortnite audience.

Klombo has movable legs, and his mouth can be opened and closed. It comes with a digital unlock of a Peely outfit in the LEGO Fortnite game, and Peely is also one of two bundled minifigs, alongside Oro.

This one will be more fun to actually play with than the average LEGO set, and it stands 14cm tall. Klombo is out from June 1st, but is available to order now, for £89.99.

There’s also now a LEGO kit of one of Fortnite’s classic landmarks, Durr Burger. It’s a restaurant shop front that goes big on minifigs, featuring Beach Bomber, Grimes, Beef Boss and a skeleton.

This is another 10+ kit, so shouldn’t pose too much of a building challenge, and is made up of 546 pieces. Despite being a fair bit cheaper than Klombo at £54.99, we still get a Beef Boss costume unlock in the Fortnite game.

Last up is the most affordable set by a long way, at £17.99. But it’s definitely one made for play rather than for all those serious builders out there. The Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp kit is made up of 250 pieces and includes a skeleton mining, llama and wolf alongside minifigs of the core duo.

The elements you actually build are some ruins with campfire, a workbench, and the wolf figure. It also includes a digital unlock for a LEGO Fortnite game Sparkplug outfit.

Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp is available to pre-oder for £17.99, and will be out on June 1st.

While LEGO Fortnite the game has been around since the end of 2023, it took almost a year for the first LEGO Fortnite physical kits to arrive, in October 2024. In the first wave we got the Battle Bus, Supply Llana, a Peely Bone statue and a Durr Burger. Those four are available now.