9 new LEGO Star Wars sets revealed ahead of May 4th

We all love a bit of wordplay, but a big part of the Star Wars universe’s marketing revolves around it. We now know about a bunch of LEGO Star Wars sets arriving in time for this year’s May the 4th celebrations. Geddit?

”We’re thrilled to unveil our latest LEGO Star Wars collection just in time for May the 4th, offering new and exciting sets for fans,” says head of LEGO Star Wars Products Mike Ilacqua.

The big stars of this latest drop are Kylo Ren and Jango Fett, but there’s plenty here for those who aren’t into Star Wars Villains too.

Let’s start with the kits clearly aimed at the big grown-up kids because, well, that’s us isn’t it.

Jango Fett’s Starship

Number of bricks: 2970

Price: £259.99

Here’s the biggie, a recreation of Jango Fett’s Firespray-class ship. It features moving parts, a presentation stand and two minifigs — Jango Fett and a young Boba Fett.

U-Wing Starfighter

Number of bricks: 594

Price: £59.99

You’ve made a Tie Fighter, you’ve made an X-Wing. It’s time to move to the U-Wing, a troop transport and gunship. This is a mid-size 594-piece kit, and is a fairly family-friendly one, rated for ages 8+.

Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle

Number of Bricks: 386

Price: £59.99





Embrace the dark side with this imposing recreation of Kylo Ren’s ship. It takes up a good bit of space considering its relatively humble brick count, but the wrings can fold up to give your mantlepiece a break.

Star Wars Logo

Number of Bricks: 700

Price: £59.99

This one may not be the most exciting build ever, but it sure will look pretty neat when finished. It’s 30cm wide, and the top of the letter “T” pops off to reveal what looks like a robot arm. Not sure what that’s about.

Jango Fett Helmet

Number of Bricks: 616

Price: £69.99

The first of two helmet kits out soon is that of Mandalorian Jango Fett. It features a moving rangefinder eyepiece and a stand. May not be the most difficult build out there, but rated for 18+ builders. Presumably because kids will find it boring.

Kylo Ren Helmet

Number of bricks: 529

Price: £59.99

For a tenner less and almost a hundred fewer bricks you can pick up Kylo Ren’s headgear instead. Again, this one is intended for adults and comes with a display stand.

Chopper Droid

Number of bricks: 1039

Price: £94.99

We love this one. Chopper appears in Star Wars Rebels, an animated series, and also had a wee cameo in Rogue One. Articulated elements let you move the droid’s head, and its arms. When built Chopper will stand 22cm tall.

Luke Skywalker BrickHeadz

Number of Bricks: 139

Price: £9.99

Here’s a quickie. A BrickHeadz version of Luke Skywalker in his rebel pilot get-up. Includes a lightsaber, and measures a diddy 8cm tall when constructed.

Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains BrickHeadz

Number of Bricks: 656

Price: £44.99

A 5-star cast of goodies and baddies, featuring BrickHeadz versions of Emperor Palpatine, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, General Grievous and Padme Amidala.