First ever Sherlock Holmes LEGO set is up for pre-order

Earlier this week we heard about new LEGO Fortnite sets. But if you want something more grown-up, check out this new Sherlock Holmes kit.

The Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook is available to pre-order now ahead of its June 1 release, and is one for all the readers out there. It’s designed to fit into a bookshelf, adding a bit of spice to a living room.

But you can also open it up, much like a book, to reveal a Baker Street diorama.

“Open it to discover a bookshop with a revolving display window, a shadowy terraced residence with a sliding front door, mysteries and clues, and a detailed recreation of Sherlock Holmes’ 221B apartment,” says LEGO.

This is a 1359-piece kit that, no surprise here, is intended for adults.

Image Credit: Lego

Minifigs included are Holmes, Dr. Watson, Irene Adler, Moriarty and Paige. LEGO suggests this kit is based on the books, but Paige appears to be a LEGO confection, a newspaper-seller described as a “Baker Street newcomer.”

It’s not, as far as we can tell, a take on the Paige Cowan character of Sherlock Holmes TV spin-off Elementary.

A couple of areas of the Baker Street representation also upon up to reveal more details. There’s an interior view of Holmes’s apartment, complete with signature violin. And a dial by the book shop reveals Professor Moriarty’s hideout.

This may be one of LEGO’s more serious sets, but it still has a sense of fun. Here’s LEGO’s representation of how it might look in a book shelf.

Image Credit: Lego

The Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook is 37cm wide when opened up, 21cm tall and 6cm deep. It costs £109.99 and is part of LEGO’s Icons series.

Perhaps surprising, this is the first time LEGO has released a full Sherlock Holmes set. The character has been recreated as a LEGO minfig before, but this Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook is in another league entirely.

The other recent addition to the LEGO Icons series is an even bigger kit, the LEGO Lord of the Rings The Shire set, announced in March.

Image Credit: Lego

It’s available now and uses 2017 pieces to recreate Bag End, and more, in ABS plastic. It costs £229.99.



