Six new LEGO Star Wars sets launch — and Mandalorian fans get a lot to build

Christmas may have just passed, but if you’re sitting on a pile of gift vouchers or just have a hankering to get your build on, LEGO’s launched a whole bunch of new sets for the new year. And, if you’re a Star Wars fan — and a Mandalorian fan particularly — you’re in for a great time, as LEGO has released six brand new sets themed around that galaxy far, far away.
LEGO Star Wars 75403 Grogu with Hover Pram
£89.99
He may be a little guy, but this Baby Yoda set is a big one, coming in at 1,048 pieces. As well as a large-scale Grogu and hover pram to build, there's also a minifig accompaniment, too.Buy now at Amazon
LEGO Star Wars 75410 Mando and Grogu’s N-1 Starfighter
£25
A great set for kids at just 92 pieces, this set lets you build Mando's N-1 starfighter, with a Grogu, Mando and droid figure to play with.Buy now at Amazon
LEGO Star Wars 75401 Ahsoka’s Jedi Interceptor
£39.99
A great set for Clone Wars fans, this 290 piece set gets you Ahsoka's Jedi Starfighter, and includes the dual-lightsabred Jedi herself, along with Anakin and droid figures.Buy now at Amazon
LEGO Star Wars 75402 ARC-170 Starfighter
£59.99
A slightly bigger build at 497 pieces, this Clone Wars themed set has a really detailed ship to build, along with three Clone troopers and a droid to play with. This one could probably masquerade as a regular LEGO space set, if you're collecting those too.Buy now at Amazon
LEGO Star Wars 75404 Acclamator-Class Assault Ship
£44.99
A great mini display set at 450 pieces, it's another Clone Wars themed build, shrinking down one of the era's gigantic star cruisers.Buy now at Amazon
LEGO Star Wars 75405 Home One Starcruiser
£59.99
The only original-trilogy era new set among the launch, the Home One Starcruiser display build, made up of 599 pieces, is great for anyone who shouts 'It's a trap!' anytime Return of the Jedi is on the telly.Buy now at Amazon