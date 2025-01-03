Six new LEGO Star Wars sets launch — and Mandalorian fans get a lot to build

Christmas may have just passed, but if you’re sitting on a pile of gift vouchers or just have a hankering to get your build on, LEGO’s launched a whole bunch of new sets for the new year. And, if you’re a Star Wars fan — and a Mandalorian fan particularly — you’re in for a great time, as LEGO has released six brand new sets themed around that galaxy far, far away.

NEW! LEGO Star Wars 75403 Grogu with Hover Pram £89.99 He may be a little guy, but this Baby Yoda set is a big one, coming in at 1,048 pieces. As well as a large-scale Grogu and hover pram to build, there's also a minifig accompaniment, too. Buy now at Amazon

NEW! LEGO Star Wars 75410 Mando and Grogu’s N-1 Starfighter £25 A great set for kids at just 92 pieces, this set lets you build Mando's N-1 starfighter, with a Grogu, Mando and droid figure to play with. Buy now at Amazon

NEW! LEGO Star Wars 75401 Ahsoka’s Jedi Interceptor £39.99 A great set for Clone Wars fans, this 290 piece set gets you Ahsoka's Jedi Starfighter, and includes the dual-lightsabred Jedi herself, along with Anakin and droid figures. Buy now at Amazon

NEW! LEGO Star Wars 75402 ARC-170 Starfighter £59.99 A slightly bigger build at 497 pieces, this Clone Wars themed set has a really detailed ship to build, along with three Clone troopers and a droid to play with. This one could probably masquerade as a regular LEGO space set, if you're collecting those too. Buy now at Amazon

NEW! LEGO Star Wars 75404 Acclamator-Class Assault Ship £44.99 A great mini display set at 450 pieces, it's another Clone Wars themed build, shrinking down one of the era's gigantic star cruisers. Buy now at Amazon